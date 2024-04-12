Kids go wild over monster mayhem, observes Petaluma critic

Anderson Templeton

After two weeks in theaters, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” impressively remains at the top of the box office. While I definitely had a blast with this film, it isn't an especially innovative or thought-provoking action film like “Godzilla Minus One” or the newly released “Monkey Man.” However, if you want to see King Kong backhand Godzilla into the great Pyramids of Egypt, then this is the perfect movie for you.

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” is the direct sequel to 2021's “Godzilla vs. Kong,” both of which are directed by Adam Wingard (previously known for low budget horror films.) It becomes instantly clear that “Godzilla x Kong” is very much reliant on audiences having seen the previous film, a factor I was not aware of and therefore spent the first 30 minutes trying to piece together who's who, wrapping my head around how the secret ecosystem of giant creatures in the center of the Earth works.

The plot is relatively simple.

King Kong now lives in this Hollow Earth place below ground. Godzilla is casually roaming above ground, fighting titans who threaten Earth and napping in the Roman Coliseum in his spare time. When mysterious tremors confuse all the scientists ‒ in addition to the last known native of Kong's Skull Island having unexplainable seizure-like episodes ‒ a group is sent to Hollow Earth check on Kong. There, they learn that titan-sized shenanigans are afoot. Without divulging the rest of the minimal plot points, the movie is really all about various epic battles between Kong, Godzilla, a vicious baby Kong, a tribe of evil Kongs and a host of glowing giant monsters. Eventually, it all culminates in a mega battle where Kong and Godzilla team up.

What this film lacks in dialogue it definitely makes up for in its visuals, which are quite stunning to experience on a giant screen.

The real winner of “Kong x Godzilla” however are the movie-going tweens. In the screening I saw, every time some monster did something epic (which is often), all the kids in the audience lost their freaking minds. I began to look forward to the next action sequence just to hear all these kids react to having their little minds blown. (I guess all it takes is King Kong punching a pyramid.)

When Godzilla turns pink at one point, I swear, if there were any tables in the auditorium those kids would've flipped them with adrenalized approval. Later, in the lobby, I walked past several groups of kids jumping up and down with excitement, sharing their favorite crazy action sequences.

Honestly, if it wasn't for the need to review a film, I probably would not have seen this, but I am sure glad I did purely for the cinematic experience. Sometimes, you just need a big old popcorn-chomping blockbuster, some epic action, and a little bit of help from enthusiastic children.