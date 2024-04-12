“Monkey Man,” Dev Patel’s India-set revenge thriller, is a kinetic and cathartic film, one that is also, honestly, incredibly beautiful despite the fact that much of it is centered on ugliness and despair.

Patel (“Slumdog Millionaire,” “Lion,” “The Green Knight”) wrote, directed and stars as the titular monkey man, an underground fighter who wears a mask while being pummeled for pay.

Haunted by memories of his mother’s life and death at the hands of land developers masquerading as holy men, he sets out to gain access to the ones responsible and achieve retribution.

Patel’s character is never named onscreen, which was noticeable but never felt like an affectation or ham-fisted attempt to lend meaning. It is meaningful. His appellation as “Kid” in the credits could be speaking to the effects of trauma in early childhood and/or about the universality of his story, even while this particular character’s story is so specific and visceral.

So many children are wronged in the quest for money and power and then forgotten in the aftermath. Having no name doesn’t take away from the main character’s depth or arc.

“Monkey Man” has a number of excellent performances, but it is Patel’s film in so many ways. His expressive facial expressions — especially those eyes! — have always been evident, but here he also demonstrates an expressive physicality, in both quiet moments and explosively violent ones.

Overlooking certain “John Wick” comparisons (which are warranted and inevitable), “Monkey Man” tries to do a lot. It is at once a high-octane action thriller, a commentary on the intersection of religion, politics, and wealth, and an indictment of the treatment of the poor and those who are forced onto the fringes of society ‒ with a streak of anger about the pollution of the natural world and plenty to say about dehumanization.

That it succeeds in most of that — while being at times stunningly gorgeous — is a marvel, especially as it is Patel’s first film as a director.

It does go hard.

It’s very violent, and doesn’t really shy away from unpleasantness.

But it’s also a story very well told, both in its performances and in its visuals, and is definitely worth seeing in theaters.