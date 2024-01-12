Kiwanis Club welcomes potential members to join them for lunch

For 70 years - ever since chartering in 1954 - the Kiwanis Club of Petaluma has been gathering together, working as a team to serve the local community, and especially its youth. Approximately $80,000 a year is donated by the Kiwanis Club ti education programs, scholarships, community projects and nonprofits. The club regularly develops its own service projects and sponsors the activities of local student clubs and other projects at Petaluma high schools.

Members welcome newcomers to visit at one of the club’s weekly meetings, to see what it is they do and possibly become interested in joining in on one of their service projects.

Projects include a “Wheely Fun Day,” when the club partners with United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay for a family event in October, a holiday food drive for the Salvation Army and a holiday bike program in which the club purchases bicycles for needy children. Additionally, the club supports a micro-grant program for classroom teachers, a multiple sclerosis walk, a creator faire and a fishing derby.

Lunchtime meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Boulevard Cafe and Grill (1096 Petaluma Blvd.). The one exception is on the fourth week, when the Tuesday lunch is swapped for a Wednesday night dinner at 6 p.m. at the same location.

Learn more at Petaluma.Kiwanisone.org.