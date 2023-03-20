Of all the pastas out there, gnocchi ranks as my favorit. And as I found out in an impromptu lesson at an Italian friend’s house years ago, it’s quite easy to make yourself once you get some expert hands-on guidance. (It can also be made using anything from potatoes (and just about any veggie) to semolina to cheese.)

That expert guidance will be stepped up a notch or three when on Thursday, March 30, from 5 to 7 p.m., none other than Chef Tracey Shepos Cenami will be teaching a gnocchi cooking class at Sonoma Family Meal, 1370A Redwood Way, Petaluma.

Chef Tracey is not only the executive chef of Jackson Family Wines and a cookbook author, but has also appeared on the Food Network's Tournament of Champions and Guy's Grocery Games. Reservations are $100 and can be made at www.sonomafamilymeal.org/class.

Meanwhile, Sonoma Family Meal is also accepting sign-ups for their Spring Family Meal Subscription. The Spring Cycle 1 pick-up meals start Tuesday, March 21, and run every Tuesday through April 25. The meal subscription is $360 for the entire series (that’s $60 per week), is limited and sells out quickly, and for good reason. We partook of the very first one last Fall and it was amazing. These are nutritious, chef-made meals and are meant to feed a family of four, although for the two of us, we not only were able to enjoy a hearty dinner that night but were eating this delicious food for the rest of the week as leftovers.

“Chef Heather makes these meals with fresh, local ingredients and plenty of love,” they say. “We can accommodate both gluten-free and vegetarian diets.”

The pick-up time is every Tuesday during the cycle, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Sonoma Family Meal’s Petaluma kitchen (as mentioned, it’s at 1370A Redwood Way), as well as their newly added Santa Rosa pickup location on 4th Street near downtown Santa Rosa. Sign up at www.sonomafamilymeal.org.

“The revenue from this program helps us feed local families in need.”