Korean fried chicken and a Maui fundraiser

What with all the empty spaces in the Deer Creek Shopping Center (site of Friedman’s), it’s nice to see signs for new restaurants there. Sure, I’d certainly prefer to see local mom-and-pop places, but I guess chains and franchises will likely work best in the N. McDowell Boulevard location.

Only time will tell, but along with Nick the Greek on the verge of opening, a new Korean restaurant called Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken has already put up its signage. I know nothing about it, other than what I’ve seen in the social media response to this discovery, which is that they are a franchise with locations in the greater Bay Area and that the reviews of their chicken seem to be positive.

For those wondering if Korean fried chicken is a thing, it is, and it is delicious. We see it regularly during our international travels, but it has only recently started to permeate the U.S. food scene. Compared to traditional American fried chicken, Korean fried chicken usually has a thinner, lighter, crispier batter of potato starch, is double-fried, and is covered in gochujang, a fermented red chili sauce with a slightly sweet and slightly spicy and smokey flavor, adding an extra kick. This style of chicken was born out of the Korean War but gained popularity in the 1970’s, with Korean fried chicken shacks popping up all over, kind of like hotdog stands in the U.S. Ironically, it was referred to as “KFC,” for Korean Fried Chicken, but clearly that moniker doesn’t hold up internationally.

Maui fundraiser

For those who are Instagram-challenged, like me, we wanted to pass along some good news from Petaluma’s Kapu bar on Keller Street, which is planning a fundraiser to help disaster-relief efforts in Maui following the devastating wildfires there.

The Kapu Disaster Relief Fundraiser will be held from Wednesday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 27, and feature food, drink and merchandise specials (tiki glasses, anyone?) with proceeds going to the Hawai’i Community Foundation.

In conjunction, it was announced on Kapu’s Instagram page that “Our owner David will be matching all donations up to $10,000.” The tiki bar and restaurant added, “Our hearts are with all our friends in Hawaii.”