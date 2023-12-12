Announced less than a week before it popped up at Henhouse Brewing Company’s House of Barrels, last weekend’s Krampus Kristmas celebration might win the award ‒ if there was one ‒ for Best Weird Food and Drink Related Event of 2023.

In addition to pouring class-A beer at the bar and feeding the masses with excellent eats from Golden Brown & Delicious (under a tent on the lawn in front of the McDowell Boulevard brewpub), co-founders Shane Goepel and Collin McDonnell welcomed a goth-tinged parade of gleeful Christmas fans eager to bump fists with Santa and take a picture with Santa’s creepy, switch-slinging, chain-wearing sidekick Krampus.

The frisky little shindig included pop-up booths featuring appropriately alternative art, books, gifts and sweets. Donations offered for taking pictures with either or both of the iconic characters went to Food for Thought, a food bank and nutrition counseling service in Forestville.

“Krampus gets a bad rap,” admitted “Santa Colin,” watching over the action as a stream of customers filed in for an afternoon of dark holiday cheer. “Yes, he’s got fangs and claws, but he’s actually a good guy with a big heart who’s really committed to the community, especially to raising funds for nonprofits that help feed those in need.”