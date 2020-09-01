La Dolce Vita is back with happy hour, plus to-go picnics

The list of things I love to eat and drink is healthy in length, although maybe not so healthy in nutritional value. Most things with lemon rank well towards the top of that list, especially when it comes to sweets. This is why a recent photo of La Dolce Vita’s limoncello cake found me scrambling to reach owner Sahar Gharai in order to get the details and hopefully to reserve a piece before it was gone.

“It’s a sponge cake that has been infused with limoncello and has layers of mascarpone, topped with white chocolate,” Sahar replied to my inquiry, and graciously offered to hold us a piece so we could try it for ourselves. It had been a while since our last visit to La Dolce Vita, in downtown’s Theater Square, so we decided to fill out the rest of the meal by ordering up a full-blown backyard picnic dinner to go. A well-kept secret, along with a great wine selection and an extremely knowledgeable owner to help guide your wine tastings, La Dolce has a simple, yet delicious food menu, too.

Although clearly wine is the focus, Sahar’s kitchen turns out a wonderful food. What at first appears to be simple samplers and appetizers easily turns into full meals, with fresh and well-rounded flavors, especially once you sit down to a glass of wine or two and really start to enjoy your stay.

Sahar’s journey to Petaluma was a short one, starting in Marin, where she was born, before moving to Petaluma with her family when she was 6 years old. Prior to that, her parents, Hossein and Farideh, emigrated from Iran to the US in 1974, prior to the 1979 revolution that rocked the country. They first landed in Daly City before re-settling in Marin, where Hossein had bought a gas station on Lucky Drive in Corte Madera. Both Sahar and her sister Sudi were born in Marin and in 1983, the family moved to Petaluma when her father had the opportunity to purchase the gas station in downtown.

As so often happens here in Petaluma, if you talk to someone long enough, you will usually find a connection, and this case, the connection was Hossein’s Chevron station at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard South and B Street. Back in high school, Sahar’s father would happily allow me to purchase $0.75 worth of gas at his station, smiling at me in understanding that as a newly licensed kid, this was all I had to my name. Thankfully, it was just enough gas to get me home, where I would beg my parents for an allowance advance so I could fill up the car and avoid having to ride the bus to the next morning. Even after moving away to other parts of the Bay Area, the downtown Chevron was always my favorite gas station, if one can have such a favorite.

After graduating from Casa Grande in 1995, Sahar went on to U.C. Berkeley. Originally, she wanted to be a pediatrician, but changed her mind during school, however, continued with her studies and graduated in 1999 with a degree in molecular and cell biology.

“It was actually useful, because it was easier for me to understand the viticulture and enology part of wine,” Sahar says about her degree. She then worked in the financial sector for several years before due to cutbacks, she was offered a severance deal that allowed her to move to Europe and study her true passion: wine.

The name La Dolce Vita is a natural for a wine lounge, especially in a town like Petaluma, with such deep Italian roots. And it came about due to Sahar’s time studying wine in Italy.

“There was a really great bar next to my apartment in Florence called La Dolce Vita,” says Sahar. “So, when I decided to open a wine bar here, I thought that would be a great name for it.”

As far as the idea to open a wine lounge, it was also her time in Florence that sparked her interest.

“The idea to open a wine bar back home came to me from all of the enotecas that I saw while I was studying for a wine certificate in Florence,” she said.

More than simply a wine bar, a genuine enoteca offers visitors the chance to not only taste a variety of wines but also purchase bottles to-go at reasonable prices, which is exactly what La Dolce Vita does.

Since we have started cooking more during the pandemic, we have reached out several times to Sahar for recommendations based on our recipes. She invites us to taste before we buy, which invariably leads to a purchase because she’s spot on. And because you should cook with wine you are willing to serve and drink, we always grab an extra bottle or two for the “cellar.” Most recently, our recipe called for a dry white wine and Sahar’s house white fit the bill perfectly. The Cantina Santadi Villa Solais Vermentino di Sardegna 2018 from Sardegna, Italy, was not only excellent in the glass but at only $14 we did not have to scrimp when glugging it into the cooking pot.