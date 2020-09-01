Subscribe

La Dolce Vita is back with happy hour, plus to-go picnics

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
September 1, 2020, 11:16AM
The list of things I love to eat and drink is healthy in length, although maybe not so healthy in nutritional value. Most things with lemon rank well towards the top of that list, especially when it comes to sweets. This is why a recent photo of La Dolce Vita’s limoncello cake found me scrambling to reach owner Sahar Gharai in order to get the details and hopefully to reserve a piece before it was gone.

“It’s a sponge cake that has been infused with limoncello and has layers of mascarpone, topped with white chocolate,” Sahar replied to my inquiry, and graciously offered to hold us a piece so we could try it for ourselves. It had been a while since our last visit to La Dolce Vita, in downtown’s Theater Square, so we decided to fill out the rest of the meal by ordering up a full-blown backyard picnic dinner to go. A well-kept secret, along with a great wine selection and an extremely knowledgeable owner to help guide your wine tastings, La Dolce has a simple, yet delicious food menu, too.

Although clearly wine is the focus, Sahar’s kitchen turns out a wonderful food. What at first appears to be simple samplers and appetizers easily turns into full meals, with fresh and well-rounded flavors, especially once you sit down to a glass of wine or two and really start to enjoy your stay.

Sahar’s journey to Petaluma was a short one, starting in Marin, where she was born, before moving to Petaluma with her family when she was 6 years old. Prior to that, her parents, Hossein and Farideh, emigrated from Iran to the US in 1974, prior to the 1979 revolution that rocked the country. They first landed in Daly City before re-settling in Marin, where Hossein had bought a gas station on Lucky Drive in Corte Madera. Both Sahar and her sister Sudi were born in Marin and in 1983, the family moved to Petaluma when her father had the opportunity to purchase the gas station in downtown.

As so often happens here in Petaluma, if you talk to someone long enough, you will usually find a connection, and this case, the connection was Hossein’s Chevron station at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard South and B Street. Back in high school, Sahar’s father would happily allow me to purchase $0.75 worth of gas at his station, smiling at me in understanding that as a newly licensed kid, this was all I had to my name. Thankfully, it was just enough gas to get me home, where I would beg my parents for an allowance advance so I could fill up the car and avoid having to ride the bus to the next morning. Even after moving away to other parts of the Bay Area, the downtown Chevron was always my favorite gas station, if one can have such a favorite.

After graduating from Casa Grande in 1995, Sahar went on to U.C. Berkeley. Originally, she wanted to be a pediatrician, but changed her mind during school, however, continued with her studies and graduated in 1999 with a degree in molecular and cell biology.

“It was actually useful, because it was easier for me to understand the viticulture and enology part of wine,” Sahar says about her degree. She then worked in the financial sector for several years before due to cutbacks, she was offered a severance deal that allowed her to move to Europe and study her true passion: wine.

The name La Dolce Vita is a natural for a wine lounge, especially in a town like Petaluma, with such deep Italian roots. And it came about due to Sahar’s time studying wine in Italy.

“There was a really great bar next to my apartment in Florence called La Dolce Vita,” says Sahar. “So, when I decided to open a wine bar here, I thought that would be a great name for it.”

As far as the idea to open a wine lounge, it was also her time in Florence that sparked her interest.

“The idea to open a wine bar back home came to me from all of the enotecas that I saw while I was studying for a wine certificate in Florence,” she said.

More than simply a wine bar, a genuine enoteca offers visitors the chance to not only taste a variety of wines but also purchase bottles to-go at reasonable prices, which is exactly what La Dolce Vita does.

Since we have started cooking more during the pandemic, we have reached out several times to Sahar for recommendations based on our recipes. She invites us to taste before we buy, which invariably leads to a purchase because she’s spot on. And because you should cook with wine you are willing to serve and drink, we always grab an extra bottle or two for the “cellar.” Most recently, our recipe called for a dry white wine and Sahar’s house white fit the bill perfectly. The Cantina Santadi Villa Solais Vermentino di Sardegna 2018 from Sardegna, Italy, was not only excellent in the glass but at only $14 we did not have to scrimp when glugging it into the cooking pot.

As luck would have it, shortly after Sahar’s return to Petaluma, the “Theater District” was starting to gear up. With her father’s gas station across the street and so many supportive customers driving through on a regular basis, it seemed like a good idea and in September 2007, Sahar opened La Dolce Vita. Regular visitors will frequently see Sarah’s family in attendance with her mother currently helping in the kitchen and her sister helping on the floor. Sahar’s father also used to be a regular fixture, until he passed away unexpectedly in 2018 from an acute form of leukemia.

“It was very quick,” remembers Sahar. “He was only in the hospital for a few days before he passed. I miss him every day.”

Our first introduction to La Dolce was years ago when friends wanted to grab a glass of wine and appetizers before heading out for dinner. We ended up enjoying the atmosphere, the wine and the food so much that we simply kept ordering more food and stayed for a more European-style dining experience – sharing small plates and lots of great wine with friends.

We tasted our dinner in reverse order, because we had come for the limoncello cake, and were not going to make it home with our to-go order without at least taking a bite or two in the car. As mentioned, I love lemon but set my expectations set low in this case because I am no longer a fan of limoncello. Ever since that afternoon in Florence when I accepted one too many shots of limoncello from a particularly friendly gelato shop owner, I have had an aversion to this lemony Italian elixir.

However, in this case, I was happily surprised and absolutely loved this cake. Another dessert I usually avoid due to a distaste for coffee (there, I said it), La Dolce’s tiramisu also gets such rave reviews that we ordered that too. It was one of the few that I have actually liked. Both were excellent and, honestly, they didn’t make it home, despite best laid plans.

Normally, we would start our meal with one of La Dolce’s great soups of the day, but because it was set to be one of Petaluma’s unusually warm evenings, we passed this time. Instead, we started with a staple – the marinated olives ($6), which comes as such a large serving that we were snacking on them for days to come. We followed this up with the excellent caprese salad ($11) of tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil and olives, topped with salt, pepper and olive oil.

Another favorite of ours is the chicken apple sausage with Dijon mustard which went great with the gourmet grilled cheese sandwich of a blended goat cheeses, gorgonzola and Havarti. Both are only $6, making this an excellent combo at $12.

The four choices of crostini ($11-$13) are hard to choose from but this time we settled on the smoked salmon with cream cheese and capers, and were glad we did. Other options include tomato bruschetta with parmesan cheese, roasted pear and gorgonzola; and mushroom crostini topped with either goat or brie cheese.

There are six great pizzas options ($10-$20), including gluten-free options, but we always go with the bacon and roasted pear, which comes with caramelized onions and goat cheese.

Finishing out the meal, we had a few remaining bites of limoncello cake and tiramisu. Other dessert options include chocolate violet soufflé cake, carrot cake and crème brûlée cheesecake. All desserts are $8.

However, lest we forget the name, first and foremost, La Dolce Vita is all about the wine. At the heart of La Dolce’s wine knowledge is Sahar, who earned the coveted Level 3 sommelier certificate, with honors, from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust in England.

While waiting for our to-go food order, we took the usual opportunity to taste a few wines. This actually makes it a toss-up whether we want to order ahead for pick-up or order in person and then sample a few new wines before picking a bottle to go along with dinner.

Our first sampling was Braida La Regina Nascetta from Piedmont, Italy. Nascetta is an old grape varietal that is native to the Piedmont region of northern Italy and so far, grown nowhere else. Recently discovered by wine drinkers outside the region, it is still only available in limited quantities and due to its flavor profile, it is being compared to the great white wines produced in the Rhine Valley. This wine was fruity and unique enough to our palettes that if it had just a bit of effervescence, I could have mistaken it for a cider. We loved it and purchased a bottle.

The next wine was a fresh and crisp Muscadet from Chateau de la Ragotiere, produced in the Loire Valley of France. Due to the underlying minerality, Sahar recommended this wine for pairing with oysters and other seafood. Upon tasting it, we took that recommendation to heart and at only $18, we could afford to buy a couple bottles for just that purpose.

Along with an excellently eclectic array of foreign wines, La Dolce also pours a wide variety of local wines as well and on this particular visit we tried several Sahar is currently featuring from Vaughn Duffy Wines.

“He’s a small producer in Santa Rosa, sourcing fruit from the Russian River as well as Mendocino County,” Sahar tells us. “I’m currently pouring his Old River Red, which is a blend of carignane, zinfandel and charbono. Vaugh Duffy specializes in pinot noir but has recently expanded into sauvignon blancs and roses.”

We tried the Old River Red, and is usually the case with Sahar’s recommendations, bought a bottle for home.

With extra time on her hands during the initial restaurant shutdown and a subsequent COVID scare shutdown, Sahar has been updating La Dolce’s website – ldvwine.com. She now has every single wine listed, along with when stock is running low on your particular favorites, as well as three-bottle flights, which is similar to our favorite feature on her dine-in menu – flights of various wines by style or by region. Bottle prices range from as low as $12 for a brute cava from Spain, up to $135 for a Kosta Browne Pinot Noir, however, most bottles are under $30. Use the coupon code LDV100420 when ordering online and currently save 10% off the price.

There are deals throughout the website, however, but our favorite spot is in the “exotics” white and “around the world” red categories. Because most of these wines are not well known in the states, they not only offer great bargains, but also are a great introduction to grape varietals that most of us have never heard of or tasted before.

During our subsequent visit to La Dolce this past weekend to retrieve a dry white wine for a recipe, we took the opportunity to actually sit down at one of the many outdoor tables and relax on the warm August afternoon. Looking for a light snack to tide us over through our impending cooking experiment, we opted for a brand-new menu item – watermelon pizza. We had seen mention of this online and were intrigued.

At first, we thought it was simply a variation on the much-debated pineapple topped Hawaiian pizza. However, upon further discussion with Sahar, we learned that it is more like a watermelon salad, but with the ingredients added to the top a slice of watermelon so it looks like a pizza. Topped with basil, olives, crumbled feta cheese and drizzled with olive oil, it makes for the perfect summer snack. It was delicious, both for its sweet and its savory flavors, with the only tongue-in-cheek complaint at the table being that there was no crust to finish off like with a normal pizza. Sahar tells us that the idea came from a customer and has been so popular that she is going to try to keep it on the menu for as long as watermelon is in season.

Along with expanded outdoor dining, pushing well out into Theater Square, like town squares throughout Europe, La Dolce has just re-introduced that long-awaited modicum of normalcy – happy hour. Each afternoon, from 3 to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, glasses of house reds and whites are $5, champagne/prosecco cocktails are $6, sangria is $4, select beers are $3 and special appetizers are $6 each.

La Dolce’s regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 3 to 8 p.m. for patio dining and takeout. On Sundays, they offer wine by the glass from 2 to 6 p.m. however the kitchen is limited to just a few appetizers. They are closed on Mondays.

