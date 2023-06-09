La Tercera Elementary inaugurates new interactive art piece

Petaluma artist Ricky Watts, an alumnus of Petaluma’s La Tercera Elementary, has created a delightful new piece of “interactive art” for his former school.

Titled “Soaring Into the Future,” the piece is an 8-foot-tall painted structure resembling large spreading wings, reminiscent of La Tercera’s eagle mascot.

Students who stand in front of the piece appear to be taking flight themselves, an inspirational metaphor for the entire student body as they work toward graduating from 6th grade and on to Middle School.

The installation was presented to the school on Friday, June 2 during an end-of-year assembly.

Watt’s colorful murals and other works can be found across the U.S., including quite a few right here in Petaluma.