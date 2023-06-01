One of every summer’s most popular annual concert series, Live at Lagunitas, opens June 26 at the Lagunitas Brewing Co. in Petaluma with salsa, jazz, funk, reggae, rap and Latin music by the three-time Grammy Award-winning band Ozomatli.

The brewing company announced the lineup Wednesday.

Tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased three weeks before each show at lagunitas.com/story/live-at-lagunitas-2023.

Concerts run from 4:20 to 9 p.m. The rest of the season features:

July 31: Heartless Bastards, rock ‘n’ roll, psychedelia, folk, alternative rock and blues.

Aug. 1: Chicano Batman, drawing on a broad range of 60s and 70s influences.

Sept. 12: The Stone Foxes led by multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter Jackie Venson.

Sept. 19: North Mississippi AllStars, a blues and southern rock band that has recorded 13 albums and received four four Grammy Award nominations.

Sept. 26: To be announced Sept. 5.

Every guest must be 21+ with a valid ID. For each event, the doors open at 4:20 p.m. at the LaguMiniAmphitheaterette, which is situated amongst the Lagunitas Brewery & Beer Sanctuary at 1280 N. McDowell Blvd in Petaluma, Calif.

Dogs are welcome at Lagunitas’ Petaluma TapRoom but only licensed service dogs are permitted at the LaguMiniAmpitheaterette and music performances.

The concert series will benefit Best Friends Animal Society.

For more information: lagunitas.com/taproom/petaluma.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.