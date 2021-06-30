Lagunitas launches contest for canines

Lagunitas Brewing Company has launched a nationwide contest that will provide winners supplies to throw a party and a $300 gift card for beer.

But there is one catch: the party must be for your dog.

The Petaluma-based brewery is selecting 100 people across the U.S. to host “Doggy Boondoggles” about the time of International Dog Day on Aug. 26.

“After the past year, everyone deserves a beer, and we think that everyone’s dogs deserves a party for putting up with us for the past 15 months or so,” Lagunitas spokesman Max Wertheimer said.

To enter the Doggy Boondoggle Party Starter Pack Contest, people should post a short video to Twitter or Instagram that explains why their dog needs a party and include the hashtag #LagunitasDogContest. Contestants also can enter a photo with a caption, hashtag included, that explains why their dog is deserving.

After the post is published, contestants will need to register their entry at lagunitas.com/story/dogparty.

Winners will each receive a gift card to purchase Lagunitas beer in addition to mason jars, party supplies and “dog schwag,” including dog photo booth accessories and treats, Wertheimer said.

The contest runs through July 23 and winners will be announced Aug. 23.

Lagunitas also is donating $20,000 to Best Friends Animal Society, a nonprofit that advocates for pet adoption and no-kill animal rescue.

The brewery created a video of the staff sharing how their dogs have helped them during the pandemic to promote the contest. You can find it at Lagunitas.com.