Laura Cheever is ‘in love with apples’

This is the eighth in a series profiling vendors at Petaluma’s farmers markets, from the growers and sellers of produce to craftspeople and other artists.

Confession: I’m what my nephew Hank calls an “apple geek.” So, last year, when I saw Laura Cheever’s apple stand at the farmers market, I was excited. Several weeks later, she was offering a small, crab apple-sized fruit.

“It’s a Wickson,” she told me.

I’d had bad luck with crab apples, finding them uninteresting. But she insisted, so I bought one. On my way back to the car, I thought, “I’d better eat it and get it over with. At least it isn’t big.” I rummaged in my bag, drew out the tiny apple, took a bite, chewed and swallowed.

Then I turned around and went back.

“I owe you an apology,” I told Cheever. “These are wonderful.”

She beamed and, I was glad to see, didn’t play the “I told you so” card.

When Cheever decided to get away from the busier sections of the Bay Area more than a decade ago, she didn’t imagine her future would include an apple orchard. She and her husband looked at a number of properties, she told me, and one of them, in Sebastopol, had a 6-acre, dry-farmed orchard on a ridge.

They couldn’t imagine owning an orchard though, so they went on looking. But after considering other properties, they went back. Cheever had always liked apples, she said, and had apple trees growing up.

“The orchard itself called to me,” she said. And, it had a manager, a good thing, since she and her husband knew nothing about growing apples. Not originally, anyway.

“The orchard manager quit after two years,” Cheever said with a smile, “but by then I was in love with apples.” In the spring, she went on to describe, when the trees are in bloom, the orchard hums with the buzz of eagerly pollinating bees.

“I found a generous, apple-loving community in Sebastopol,” she continued, “and have met all stripes of wonderful people.”

She’s since become a fan of unusual apples, “small, bumpy, russetty,” though the majority of her trees are Gravensteins.

“The trees,” she said, “are about 90 years old, so I call them our ‘Grav-mas.”

Cheever’s learned to plant and graft, and adds new types each year. New to the orchard, that is, not necessarily new to cultivation.

“I like the older varieties,” she explained. Two she’s recently planted are Roxbury Russet and Ashmead’s Kernel. The Roxbury is believed to be the oldest apple cultivar bred in this country, dating to the mid-17th century, while the Ashmead originated in the 1700s in Great Britain.

Depending on how the harvest goes, Cheever will be offering apples at the Tuesday market through November. Those interested can visit the orchard as part of Sonoma County Farm Trails. It will be open Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1805 Facendini Lane in Sebastopol. (www.farmtrails.org)

If you can’t make it, there’s always the Tuesday market.

And, if Wicksons are still available, try one.