Laws of Nature Sculpture show to open at Arts Center

In other Arts Center news, a new exhibit of sculptures, titled Laws of Nature, will open with a reception for the artists on Thursday, July 20.

Displaying work in a wide variety of sculpture media, the artists whose sculptures can be seen in the Main Gallery will include Barry Beach (who works in wood), Nuala Creed (ceramic), Cheryl Coon (zip ties), Edwin Hamilton (stone), Briona Hendrin (metal), Jeff Key (natural materials) and Sean Paul Lorentz (metal).

“There are fundamental truths called natural laws through which everyone and everything is governed,” writes curator Vicky Kumpfer, in describing the show.

“They are the laws of attraction, polarity, rhythm, relativity and cause and effect,” the statement continues. “With these truths, our world seeks perfect harmony for which all organisms adapt and find balance. This exhibition aligns with these concepts not only because sculpture abides by these laws but can conceptually express these natural phenomena.”

In the North Gallery, running alongside the sculpture exhibition, is another show titled Toward a Movement of Peace: Then and Now. The show will feature works by Sami Sunchild, the artist and activist who founded the World Peace Foundation. Born in 1924, she died in 2013.

Following the reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the concurrent shows will run Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m., through September 9. As part of the sculpture show, the center will host a panel discussion on Saturday, August 24, 7-9 p.m., featuring the sculpture artists, plus Steve Oliver of Oliver Ranch.