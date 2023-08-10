Learning from sloths: ‘It’s okay to slow down’

Dr. Rebecca Cliffe, an English biologist currently working in Costa Rica, has spent much of her life studying one of nature’s weirdest, most captivating creatures – the leisurely, slow-moving sloth.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, Cliffe will be visiting Petaluma as the special guest at a fundraiser titled Hanging Out for Sloths. Organized by Petaluma’s Suzi Ezsterhas – a world-traveling wildlife photographer who met Cliffe while on assignment a decade-and-a-half ago – the purposefully relaxed event (what else) will include live music, auction items and a presentation on sloth conservation by Cliffe.

In the following email exchange, Cliffe corresponded from her home in Costa Rica, a sloth preserve run by the Sloth Conservation Fund. The talked about her first encounters with sloths, what is is that makes them so oddly enchanting, and why they need our help.

David Templeton: Your bio says you became interested in sloths while studying zoology at the University of Manchester. What was your earliest encounter with sloths (either face-to-face or through research) that turned you from a biologist into a sloth biologist?

Rebecca Cliffe: I never met a sloth growing up. In fact, I didn't even know they existed until shortly before my university offered me an opportunity to spend 12 months in Costa Rica studying them! I got on a one-way flight to Costa Rica at 19 years old (having never seen a sloth before) and 15 years later I am still here! My first encounter with one was at the Sloth Sanctuary of Costa Rica and I was immediately enchanted. They are such unusual animals – almost alien-like – and I decided then and there that I would spend the rest of my life trying to help them.

DT: There are many endangered animals on our planet. What is it about the plight of sloths that particularly moves you to action, and might encourage local folks to support your work through the upcoming fundraiser?

RC: I think the most heartbreaking thing about sloths is their absolute helplessness when it comes to adapting to human-induced change. They are perhaps the most peaceful of animals, who live life at a pace we should all aspire to. More on that later! Sloths go about their business quietly, slowly and without any drama, but they are not well-suited to our fast-paced modern world. Climate change, deforestation and habitat loss are all pushing sloths to the brink of extinction. A third of all sloth species are now officially recognized as endangered, and we are running out of time to help them. They are being electrocuted on power lines, attacked by dogs and run over by cars in unbelievable numbers. It is currently estimated that there are approximately 100 sloth fatalities per day in Costa Rica. Unless we act now, we will lose one of our planet's most endearing and lovable species.

DT: What is it about sloths, do you think, that have made them so popular over the last couple of decades, appearing in all kinds of pop cultural stories, almost always as lovable and charismatic characters?

RC: To be honest, I think we all secretly aspire to be a bit more sloth-like. They are the ultimate antidotes to the fast-paced highly-strung world we all live in – and I think it is this “weirdness” that people have fallen in love with. Being slothful is generally thought of as a negative thing. The word “sloth” comes from the deadly sin and literally translates as “lazy” in every language. But I think we are all missing the point! There’s a lot we can learn from sloths, and we could probably all benefit from channeling our inner sloth more.

We live in a world where we are made to feel guilty for taking any time for ourselves and doing nothing. We’re under constant pressure to do more, be more, have more. Go go go. And it’s exhausting. This constant business isn’t making us any happier. Quite the opposite in fact!

We are in the middle of a mental health crisis, where more people than ever before are suffering from depression and anxiety. We are burning out. Meanwhile, the sloths are sitting here watching the chaos unfold. They are not hurrying – and they are not worrying. They are showing us that it’s okay to slow down. It’s okay to do less and to have less. Perhaps we should focus more on enjoying the things that we do have and the things that are important to us, and let the rest go. If we all take time to be a bit more slothful, I think we will be happier and healthier for it – and so will the planet!

DT: How did you come to meet Suzi?

RC: I met Suzi during my first 12 months in Costa Rica when I was still just a research student. She came to do a photography story about sloths, and I was charged with looking after her. We immediately connected and over the last 15 years she has become one of the most important people in my life. Not only as a personal mentor and a trustee to the Sloth Conservation Foundation, but also as one of my closest friends. She will be a bridesmaid in my wedding this October! We often travel to wild places together to photograph animals – and we are on a mission to photograph all six species of sloth in the wild. We have one left to go!

DT: What about sloths is perhaps the least known, or most fascinating fact?

RC: One of my personal favorites is that sloths are the reason why we have avocados today! Giant ground sloths (now extinct, unfortunately) were one of the few ancient herbivores large enough to swallow avocados whole, thus serving as an important seed disperser for these fruits that we know and love today!

DT: What is your hope for the fundraiser, aside from the obvious raising of cash for your work?

RC: The primary goal is to raise enough funds to double the area covered by our conservation projects in 2024 (not a small task)! Following the pandemic and ongoing economic turmoil, charitable giving has hit an all-time low and nonprofits like ourselves are struggling to keep ourselves afloat. This fundraiser is happening at a really crucial time for us, and so we are really grateful for any and all support that people are able to give.

Besides the obvious fundraising goal, this is also a great opportunity for us to raise awareness about sloths and their plight, and also to create a good network of people who share our passions and goals for wildlife conservation. Sometimes the greatest gifts aren't always monetary – people are able to offer advice, support and services which we can also utilize to help achieve our mission.

DT: Just curious. If you hadn’t specialized in sloths, what animal would have been next in line, and why?

RC: Anteaters! 100%! I feel like anteaters will be the next big thing – they are the sloth's closest living relatives and they are equally weird.