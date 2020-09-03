Left Edge launches online short play festival for fall

With venues closed and events canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, local theater companies have learned to survive by presenting their work online.

Now the Left Edge Theatre company at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts is taking that adaptation one step further, by soliciting 10-minute plays specifically crafted for presentation on the Zoom video conferencing service.

The company has put out a call on social media and theater organization websites for the submission of new short plays, with an Oct. 10 deadline. The plan is to put them together in a virtual theater festival — titled “Hindsight is 2021” — to be presented in January.

In a similar move, Lucky Penny Video Theater in Napa is soliciting short plays with a coronavirus theme from Bay Area playwrights, for presentation online in late October.

“Ours is a national call,” said Argo Thompson, artistic director at Left Edge. “I don’t really have any idea how many scripts we’ll get. I hope we’ll get hundreds.”

For a previous short play festival presented live onstage before the pandemic, the company received 300 script submissions.

The scripts must be sent by email in a PDF format and initially will be received by Paige Picard, Left Edge artistic associate, promotions director and manager of the company’s box office.

The company is looking for plays that haven’t been published or produced before, and scripts must focus on current events. Writers can submit their short plays at bit.ly/2YNdLaG.

“We’ll all read the scripts together as a company,” said Picard, who has worked with Left Edge for the past three years and recently moved to San Diego when her partner started college courses there. She and other members of the Left Edge troupe will perform the new plays.

“We can employ actors from anywhere in the world now,” Thompson said of the Zoom format. “All they need is an Internet connection.”

The range of sources for play submissions is potentially unlimited, Picard said.

“The most exciting thing about this project is that it’s not just limited to the North Bay,” she explained.

The playwrights whose works are produced for the festival will each receive a $100 royalty and a recorded version of the production.

Writing for Zoom

The advantage of having plays specifically written for Zoom is that it allows the company to avoid some of the difficulties in adapting conventional stage shows for online presentation, Thompson said.

“I am really interested to see how the playwrights do that,” he added. “Some plays are better for this format, including those with small casts and shows without any songs or dancing.”

Actors’ performances can be placed against a common background so it looks like they’re in the same room. Having them make physical contact is not possible, which is best avoided during the pandemic anyway.

“I do miss hugging people.” Thompson said. “There are things that can’t happen right now. Interspersing live and prerecorded moments, we can create the illusion that the actors are in the same space.”

Left Edge has produced five previous productions on Zoom between April and July.

“Through that experience, we gained the confidence to do this festival,” Thompson said.

It has proven difficult to synchronize voices and orchestral accompaniment for live musical theater productions on Zoom, with each performer participating remotely, Thompson said. Coordinating dancers when each one is performing individually from home is also problematic.

One approach playwrights are experimenting with is to set the action of the play with a Zoom conference as part of the story.

“The challenge will be on the playwrights to come up with ways to tell stories in this format,” Picard said. “By producing the plays written specifically for Zoom, we hope to make it easier for the actors and directors.”

When the coronavirus and shelter-in-place orders interrupted the Left Edge Theatre company’s 2019-2020 season, the organization switched to presenting shows online. The new season, 2020-2021, opens Friday, Sept.4, with an online production of “SWEAT,” about a group of friends who work together in a factory and what happens when layoffs and picket lines pit them against each other.

The new season includes “The Thanksgiving Play,” opening Oct. 16; “Fun Home,” Jan. 8; “The Mystery of Love and Sex,” Feb. 12; “How to Transcend a Happy Marriage,” April 30 and “Dance Nation,” June. 4. Season tickets cost $180, with single tickets priced at $15-$40.

“We hope to continue to do shows by Zoom later in the year and even after things go back to normal,” Thompson said.