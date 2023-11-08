Leftovers: Lucchesi’s Deli closes, reopens, and other Petaluma food news

Lucchesi’s Deli, located in Washington Square, posted recently on social media that “Due to a staffing shortage Lucchesi’s Deli will be closed until further notice. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

Happily, that appears to have been sorted out, because on Tuesday the sandwich shop posted that they’d be reopening Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Lucchesi’s is home of the “Amer the Gamer” sandwich – a tribute to Amy Gutierrez, aka “Amy G,” a Petaluma native and SF Giants sportscaster, reporter and children’s book author.

Pressing concern

McEvoy Ranch’s community olive press event is this Sunday, Nov. 12. And as of this writing, there are still reservation slots available at both 8 and 9 a.m., with the 10 a.m. slots already sold out.

This is your chance to get your home-grown olives pressed along with others into a true regional blend of seasonally unique EVOO (extra virgin olive oil). The price is $1.50 per pound. For further information, email milling@mcevoyranch.com, call 707-769-4116 or make reservations directly at www.mcevoyranch.com.

Knights and dragons

Black Knight Vineyards is holding a “Dragons – Game of Thrones” painting party on Monday, Nov. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. Along with professional assistance from Clusterfunk Studios, there will also be a live DJ and wine and snacks for purchase. (Charcuterie should be reserved in advance.) Visit www.clusterfunkstudios.com for more information or to sign up for the event.

We were recently at an event at Black Knight and found the setting, wine, and service to be great, and were equally impressed with what the kitchen there is now producing (delicious appetizers, at this point), making it an excellent choice for a holiday party (which can be booked by going to www.blackknightvineyards.com). Black Knight is located at 155 Petaluma Blvd. N., just up from Della Fattoria.

Benefit for Ashlee Mossi

I don’t know the details exactly, but having suffered a catastrophic motorcycle accident myself, I know that Petaluma’s Ashlee Mossi will be on a long road to recovery after hers. I do not know a lot about Ashlee, but if that Mossi name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s part of the local Mossi clan, with several of them, including herself, being current or former race car drivers.

To help with medical costs, family and friends are inviting folks to the Ashlee Mossi Recovery Fundraiser Benefit Dinner & Raffle, being held on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Penngrove Clubhouse.

According to the flier, after a cocktail hour of “mingling with other supporters and sharing stories of encouragement,” a buffet-style dinner catered by Northwood Restaurant of Monte Rio will be served, all while guests enjoy live music from The Mike Saliani Duo. There will also be plenty of silent auction and raffle items up for bidding.

Besides the benefit dinner, there is an online GoFundMe campaign titled “Medical Bills for Ashlee Mossi.” For more information, contact Nicholas Ferrera at nferrerra@gmail.com or 707-729-1104.

Port and pie

Sonoma Portworks will offer the option of an added “pie flight” to your tasting when visiting their tasting room between Nov. 3 and Nov. 22. Made from scratch by Petaluma Pie Company, the three-pie flight of mini-pies includes cherry chocolate, apple and maple pumpkin and is only $15. Reservations are not required, but because the pies can run out quickly on any given day, reservations are advised and can be made at www.portworks.com.

French bistro update

As reported here a few weeks back, Brigitte Bistro is planning to open at the old Three Cooks Cafe location sometime in January 2024. Owner/chef Nick Ronan had promised to keep us in the loop, and true to his word, has been texting me updates and photos of the progress.

And from the looks of it, unlike a lot of prospective Petaluma restaurant opens that seem to have stalled out, Chef Ronan and Brigitte Bistro are moving ahead at full speed.