Leslie Curchack releases 2024 “In Love With Earth” calendar

Every November for the last 14 years, Petaluma therapist and photographer Leslie Curchack has produced and released a calendar under the title “In Love With Earth.”

Filled with a year’s worth of gorgeous photos highlighting the beauty of nature, the self-produced labor of love also carries carefully curated quotes from the likes of Eve Ensler, Wendell Berry, Rebecca Solnit, Pablo Neruda and Albert Einstein, plus an eye-opening abundance of socially and environmentally relevant dates you might not find on most mainstream calendars: Human Trafficking Awareness Day (Jan. 11), World Wildlife Day (March 3), the 1986 Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster date (April 26), Rachel Carson’s birthday (May 27) and the date of the 1973 passage of the Endangered Species Act (Dec. 28).

The first several calendars highlighted Curchack’s photography, but in recent years she’s begun to share the project with other local photo artists. This year’s calendar includes work by Betsey Crawford, Forrest Galt and George Ward, along with her own.

In a recent media release announcing the new edition, Curchack described the calendar as “an entity expanding awareness and community, as well as encompassing insight and beauty.”

Proceeds from the annual sale of the calendars support Petaluma’s Daily Acts nonprofit. For a closer look, and information on how and where to buy the “In Love With Earth” calendar, visit lesliecurchack.com.