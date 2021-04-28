Let’s avoid ‘Tacopocalypse’ in 2021, Petaluma

Cinco de Mayo is next week so this seems as good a time as any to remind Petaluma diners of “Tacopocalypse 2020.” Without indoor dining last May, and likely amplified by diners tired after months of lock down, May 5, 2020, will forever be remembered in food circles for its hours-long wait for tacos. Petaluma’s Mexican restaurants were so inundated with calls that they had to stop taking orders and eventually had to stop answering the phone all together. For those looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with food to-go, you may want to consider celebrating Quatro de Mayo or Sies de Mayo so as to relieve some of the Cinco de Mayo pressures. If you do decide to dine out on May 5, please be patient because you may experience long waits, both for seating and for food.

Cinco de Mayo is largely a Mexican-American celebration. It is marked ceremonially in Mexico, but the big celebrations really started here in California back in the 1860s. Over 100 years later, beer companies figured out they could sell more product by advertising around the Cinco de Mayo celebrations here in the U.S. Since the 1980s, when the companies started their Cinco de Mayo ad campaigns, beer sales around Cinco de Mayo rivaled those around the Super Bowl. So, while not quite the corporately driven holiday that Valentine’s Day is, it is not Mexican Independence Day, as it is often mistaken for. (That’s actually Sept. 16.)

Cinco de Mayo honors the Mexican Army’s victory over a larger French force in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Unfortunately, the French regrouped and came back in 1863 for the Second Battle of Puebla, where they defeated the Mexican Army, occupied the capital of Mexico City and forced the Mexican government into exile for several years.

For the record, Petaluma Food Taxi coined the phrase “Tacopocalypse.” The owners of the food delivery service noticed significant delays early in the evening on May 5, 2020, and they immediately jumped into action, even venturing behind restaurant counters to lend a hand and help expedite orders. Petaluma Food Taxi also reached out to customers the next day to offer full refunds, even to those who received their orders and even though it was not PFT’s fault that orders were delayed. This is one of the many benefits our community receives in thanks for our support of a local company.

Two closings

Lydia’s Foods has closed its retail location, which was tucked away just a few doors down from the Donut Den and Café Giostra, in the Orchard Shopping Center, at the corner of North McDowell and Old Redwood Highway. Owner Lydia Kindheart was born in Paris, France, and moved to Petaluma when she was in her teens. With a passion for wholesome foods, she has owned and operated health food shops in Marin and Petaluma, including the Sunflower Center, a vegan café and community gathering space in the business park up on the northern extension of the North McDowell loop. She opened Lydia’s Foods in 2016 and has had a strong following of health conscious consumers since. Lydia announced her April 16 closing celebration as a “farewell, but not goodbye.”

Lydia will retain an online presence and will continue to offer vegan catering, retreats and the sale of packaged foods. To stay connected to Lydia and her offerings, sign up for her newsletter at Lydiasfoods.com/newsletter.

Another tucked away location, Pink Turnip, held its last hurrah this past weekend, with celebratory dishes such as the Arrivederci, the Au Revoir and To the Moon and Back. This colorfully branded permanent food truck/trailer was located behind South City Market and was slowly but surely gaining fans. Unfortunately, Pink Turnip was merely renting the trailer and the owner has decided to move and sell the trailer, leaving Pink Turnip with nowhere to cook and serve.

In their final Facebook message to their fans, Dori at the Pink Turnip posted: “I just wanted to say, my heart is overflowing with gratitude for everyone who came out to support us from the start thru this our final weekend (and thank you so much for your patience, while I cooked on my little grill). I am humbled by all the kind words both from our community and all your wonderful comments on our social media. I wish I could have spoken to each of you in person. Thank you so much…. We will miss you and until we meet again, we wish you health, happiness and full tummies!”

The Pink Turnip was a fun drive-thru location, with vibrant flavors and Petaluma-centric dish names, such as the Bill Sobranes, the Phoenix and the Chicken Farm (not to be confused with the now-defunct restaurant Chicken Pharm). For those who will miss their food, I would recommend keeping an eye on the Pink Turnip’s social media pages. I would not be surprised to see them pop back up in some shape or form.