We have been enjoying Liberty Ducks’ duck for over a decade now, ever since first discovering it at the now-closed Twisted 2, and have found none better.

Honestly, despite how much we love duck, and no matter where we’re dining, if they are serving duck and it isn't Liberty, we usually pass. It simply won't be as good as what we have come to expect from our own local specialty duck grower.

Now it seems that none other than the Michelin Guide is catching on to the wonderfulness that is Liberty Ducks. Last week, the Guide’s website featured a new story, “The Duck Flying onto Michelin Star Plates,” interviewing “Duck Daughter” Jennifer Reichardt, owner of Liberty Ducks.

It’s a nice read. Reichardt, a fifth-generation duck farmer and CEO of Sonoma County Poultry, tells the story behind Liberty Ducks, explains what makes her ducks better, and provides insights such as, “Raising meat is an emotional process, but the chefs honor our ducks with their recipes.”

For those looking for Liberty Ducks locally, it’s not too hard to find: Quinua, Pearl, The Shuckery, Water Street Bistro, Bay Laurel Catering, Caggiano’s sausages, The Casino (in Bodega), K&A Takeaway (in Tomales) and Central Market all use Liberty Ducks. However, we visited the new “plant forward” Luma Bar & Eatery (in the old Dempsey’s location) and had one of the best duck dishes we have ever experienced.

What with our dinner order usually including a lot of pre-leftovers, it is rare that we clean any plates off completely. However, Chef Travis Day at Luma has done an incredible job with his Duck Leg Confit. I rarely actually pick up a bone and clean it off while dining out, but in this case, both the bone and the plate were bare before I let the server remove that plate from the table.

Visit www.libertyducks.com to order Liberty Ducks directly to your door, to find recipes, and to see which other local restaurants use their products. And visit www.lumaeatery.com for Luma’s menu and to make reservations.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.