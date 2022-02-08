Subscribe

Librarian and playwright set to speak as Idea Lounge returns at Barber Lee Cellars

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 8, 2022, 5:45AM

The Petaluma Arts Center’s popular conversation series The Idea Lounge picks up where it left off (after being forced to skip its originally planned January kick-off) on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Barber Lee Cellars (120 Washington Street).

The ART/LIFE format begins with drinks and mingling, then at 7 p.m the conversation portion of the evening begins, as retired librarian Karen Petersen represents LIFE with a talk titled “How do you spell R*E*T*R*O*S*P*E*C*T*I*V*E?: Tales from the Reference Desk.” Then, representing ART is Argus-Courier Community Editor David Templeton, reflecting on his play-writing career with a talk titled “It’s Never Too Late: Thoughts on Becoming a Playwright (After Decades of Putting It Off).”

The Idea Lounge convenes the last Wednesday of each month. Admission for Petaluma Arts Center members is $12, and $15 for non-members. Space is limited and COVID protocols will be in place. Advance tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

