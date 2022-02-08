Librarian and playwright set to speak as Idea Lounge returns at Barber Lee Cellars

The Petaluma Arts Center’s popular conversation series The Idea Lounge picks up where it left off (after being forced to skip its originally planned January kick-off) on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Barber Lee Cellars (120 Washington Street).

The ART/LIFE format begins with drinks and mingling, then at 7 p.m the conversation portion of the evening begins, as retired librarian Karen Petersen represents LIFE with a talk titled “How do you spell R*E*T*R*O*S*P*E*C*T*I*V*E?: Tales from the Reference Desk.” Then, representing ART is Argus-Courier Community Editor David Templeton, reflecting on his play-writing career with a talk titled “It’s Never Too Late: Thoughts on Becoming a Playwright (After Decades of Putting It Off).”

The Idea Lounge convenes the last Wednesday of each month. Admission for Petaluma Arts Center members is $12, and $15 for non-members. Space is limited and COVID protocols will be in place. Advance tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

