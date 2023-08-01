The Sonoma County Peace Crane Project will commemorate the 78th anniversary of the atomic bomb drops on the people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which took place on August 6 and 9, 1945. The event also acknowledges 78 years of organized international movements in opposition to nuclear weapons and their proliferation throughout the world.

Because of the huge numbers of people who’ve seen the movie “Oppenheimer” – about the development, testing and deployment of the first atomic bombs – organizers anticipate a large audience, given the heightened public interest in nuclear weapons.

The event, taking place at the Petaluma Regional Library on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 1-4 p.m., will begin with a special children’s program at 1 p.m. Activities will include “Kamishabi,” traditional Japanese picture storytelling, relating the true story of Sadako Sasaki, a child who died of radiation exposure from the Hiroshima bomb. The story will be presented by the Sonoma County Japanese American Citizen’s League, which will also lead an origami crane workshop.

The nonprofit’s Cranes for Ukraine committee will also be collecting messages of peace written on wooden tablets.

The Main program, running from 2-4 p.m., will celebrate the work of Green Legacy Hiroshima, which sponsors “peace trees” in public spaces around the world, grown from seeds that survived the atomic blast at Hiroshima. The Sonoma County Peace Crane Project has acquired some of these seeds, which were planted at the Sonoma Botanical Garden. One of the small gingko trees thathave come from the seeds will be on display at the library event.

The 2021 documentary “Women Against the Bomb,” along with speaker Gwyn Kirk – who is featured in the film – will be screened. Petaluma’s Lina Hoshino filmed one of the interviews used in the film. It tells the story of the women-led movement at Greenham Common in England to expose the installation of nuclear missiles there.

The entire event is sponsored by the Sonoma County Peace Crane Project and the Petaluma Regional Library. The Sonoma County Peace Crane Project, according to a statement released as part of the announcement of the upcoming event, is “an all volunteer group committed to creating a world free of nuclear weapons, where people can live together in harmony and peace.”

In addition to the event, the Library currently presents a display of artifacts collected through Sonoma County Peace Crane Project activities. The include a 25-year-old string on 1,000 peace cranes made by the group, a banner used at a protest, ema (peace messages that people wrote on wooden plaques), books of drawings by atomic bomb survivors showing what they witnessed, and more.