How to watch : It’s easy to watch on a computer, tablet, smartphone or smart TV. After purchasing your ticket with a few clicks on the Cinnabar website (cinnabartheater.org), ShowTix4U will email a confirmation, with a clear and obvious link under the show title “The Lady With All the Answers.” It will take you directly the the virtual stage, where the show will begin streaming for you at the selected time. Cinnabar recommends “getting there early,” where you will see a notice saying “Starting Soon,” to make sure everything is working.

With a bit of theatrical magic and some high-tech innovation, Cinnabar Theater invites you to step into the home of iconic advice columnist Ann Landers (otherwise known as Eppie Lederer) in “The Lady With All the Answers,” a captivating single-actor play celebrating Landers’ life as she processes a difficult revelation using her trademark wit and a box of chocolates.

Brilliant and engaging, Laura Jorgensen as Landers carries the production with breezy elegance, despite performing to cameras and empty seats, rather than an enthusiastic audience. She carries on as if hearing waves of laughter, which her vibrant delivery and expressions would doubtless have elicited under normal circumstances.

She talks about offering to help sort mail for the previous “Ask Ann Landers,” and ending up writing the column instead, with no formal training. “I used what I had … chutzpah!” she says, revealing that she often relied extensively on experts, rather than making things up, and was willing to change her opinion after time and research, an admirable quality.

The play, written by David Rambo, is a snapshot in history as Landers struggles to write a particular column. She procrastinates through the first act — putting on records, spritzing perfume, riffling through old letters — anything to avoid putting words on paper. Her ongoing rant about the correct way to hang toilet paper is particularly amusing, considering the recent quarantine shortages. Mysterious tension hovers through the first half hour, leaving the audience wondering what she is trying to write about.

The play’s subject matter meanders through spicy sex stories about wearing motorcycle helmets and ice skates while making love to heartbreaking details about Landers’ visit to hospitals during the Vietnam war and her social justice work. Director Michael Fontaine leads us gently through those transitions, so it feels natural and authentic in the moment. When the story takes a somber turn, it adds depth rather than disrupting the production’s flow.

Wayne Hovey’s transportive set design evokes the late 1970s, complete with floral curtains, lime green desk lamp, and a working typewriter (quite a marvel these days). Complete with a prodigious-sized bouffant, Donnie Frank’s costume designs range from lounge wear to a stylish fur coat.

This pre-recorded production feels close to a traditional theatrical experience. Cyperus Media LLC, with editor Evan Shwartz, filmed the two-act solo show using a variety of camera angles, closeups, and tracking shots, as if viewers are actually standing next to Ann while she is speaking. It feels so much like a vintage sitcom that it almost needs a laugh track. Watching the play is like stumbling into a long-lost episode of “The Golden Girls.”

Ann Lander’s scintillating responses to readers may be unfamiliar to younger generations. This reviewer was surprised by the heartfelt wisdom she offered, like “a successful marriage is not a gift, it’s an achievement.”

“The Lady With All the Answers” at Cinnabar is a beautifully rendered production that deserves to be seen. If you have missed attending live theater, consider purchasing a ticket. Jorgensen is phenomenal and rather than awkward Zoom backgrounds, she is surrounded by a lush set and the familiar walls of our local theater. Cinnabar makes the streaming experience fairly simple, and even if it requires a short learning curve to be able to catch this show at home on your laptop or other device, it’s well worth the effort.