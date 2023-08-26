For its upcoming 2023 Dia de los Muertos exhibit, Santa Rosa’s Museum of Sonoma County is partnering with Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art to create a large community-made sculpture as part of the museum’s annual display of altars and art by local groups, students, collectors and artists. The exhibit runs Sept. 9 through Nov. 26.

Through a series of workshops in Petaluma and Santa Rosa, Life on Earth Art is inviting the community to create “Hojalatas,” small embossed tin art pieces commemorating loved ones who’ve died. These deeply personal, individually made pieces will be integrated into the large, multimedia installation at the museum. A special part of the sculpture will commemorate the lives of loved ones who served in the military.

To create the large number of Hojalatas that will be required, the workshops will be held throughout October, with new Hojalatas added to what will be an evolving and expanding sculpture. These workshops are free and all materials are provided. No art experience is necessary.

The Hojalata workshop schedule is:

Saturday, Aug. 26, 12-4 p.m., at the Museum of Sonoma County (425 7th St., Santa Rosa).

Saturday, Sept. 2, 12-4 p.m. at Life on Earth Art (133 Copeland St.).

Saturday, Sept. 23, 12-6 p.m., as part of Veterans Art Day at Life on Earth Art.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 12-4 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 12-4 p.m. Family ay at the Museum of Sonoma County.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 12-4 p.m. at Life on Earth Art.

In addition to the Hojalata-making opportunities, Life on Earth Art has created a way for people to participate remotely.

“A central portion of the installation will highlight veteran family members or friends that have passed on,” states a flier distributed by Life on Earth Art, “and we are welcoming your participation online by submitting photos, videos and written stories of your veteran loved ones.”

These submissions will be projected onto a large parachute that is a major piece of the installation, in an ever-changing slideshow of images. Simple instructions on how to submit are available at the organization’s website, lifeonearthart.org.

On another webpage created for docents at the museum, the scope and vision of the installation is described as “meant to honor and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed on. Given the opportunity to display art in a community setting, we envisioned a co-created sculptural installation that embodies the joyful and connective aspects of Día de los Muertos with an offering of support as participants move through grief in their own unique ways.”

Life on Earth Art is a nonprofit arts organization founded to unite people from diverse communities through the co-creation of handmade large-scale interactive artworks as a platform for social action and healing.

“Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a joyous remembrance of the lives of family members and loved ones who have passed and a celebration of the cycle of life,” states a media release from the Museum of Sonoma County. “The holiday is celebrated on November 1st and 2nd throughout Latin America, but is more closely associated with Mexico, where it originated.”

Additionally, Life on Earth Art has another major project it’s bringing to the community. A day-long celebration of art by Sonoma County veterans will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 12-6 p.m. at Life on Earth Art.

Featured will be an exhibition of art from a number of artists who’ve served in the U.S. military, live music and a drum circle, food and drink, veteran resource information tables, hands-on art experiences and more. The event will take place at LOEA’s large art studio and work-space facility in the historic factory building at 133 Copeland.

For information on all of the above, and to submit remote materials for the museum exhibit, visit LifeonEarthArt.org. To find out more about the exhibit, visit Museumsc.org.