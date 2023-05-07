Tickets : $12 - $36, available at Spreckelsonline.com , by calling the box office at 707-588-3400, or visiting the box office Wednesday - Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., and one hour before show.

When : Weekends through May 21. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., + one Thursday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Imagine choosing between eternal youth and fulfilling an ordinary human existence. Not a problem, you say? It’s a serious conundrum for 11-year-old Winnie Foster in “Tuck Everlasting: the Musical” at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, running through May 21.

Directed by Emily Cornelius – with a book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federis, music by Chris Miller and lyrics by Nathan Tysen, based on the popular novel by Natalie Babbitt – this latest production from Spreckels Theatre Company is a beautifully realized pastoral fantasy. This large-scale musical evokes many familiar stories, echoing “Peter Pan,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “The Wizard of Oz,” with elements derived from ancient mythologies, especially interactions of immortal beings with normal people.

The immortals in this case are the Tuck family, newly arrived, in 1808, to a New Hampshire forest, where they unknowingly drink from a magic spring. “Where there's water, there's opportunity,” opines patriarch Angus Tuck (Petaluma actor Larry Williams), not realizing the scope of his words’ implications. The entire Tuck clan — Angus, mother Mae (Tika Moon) and sons Jesse and Miles (Nico Alva and Samuel J. Gleason, respectively) — immediately cease to age.

Soon it’s 82 years later, the year 1890 in the town of Treegap, New Hampshire, where Winnie is anxiously begging her mother Betsy (Erin Henninger) to let her out of the house to go to the county fair. With grandmother Nana (Kimberly Kalember), they’ve been in reclusive black-clad mourning for almost a year, after the death of Winnie’s father.

Molly Belle Hart, also of Petaluma, is amazingly confident and delightful as Winnie. She absolutely shines on Spreckels’ big stage.

Tired of her imposed restrictions, Winnie runs away into the nearby forest, where she befriends the perpetually 17-year-old Jesse Tuck. It’s a great classic setup — spunky girl leaves home and meets mysterious stranger in the deep woods. A first-act tree-climbing scene is astounding. Thanks to Chris Schloemp’s gorgeously inventive projections, the audience emerges above the treetops as the two youngsters do so onstage. Schloemp's projection work, beautifully enveloping, is truly one of the stars of this stellar production.

Also a talented actor, Schloemp delights in the show as Constable Joe, Treegap’s sole law enforcement officer. His comic song-and-dance number “You Can't Trust a Man” (with Chase Thompson as would-be deputy Hugo) is a highlight of the second act.

So is Gleason’s performance of the dramatically melancholy “Time,” in which Miles reveals a heartbreaking secret.

Winnie soon discovers that the Tuck family members, despite being immune to injury and illness, still need to eat, drink, sleep and perform other normal activities. They go for long periods — 10 years or more — without seeing each other, to avoid arousing suspicion among the locals.

A secondary plot is the arrival of the fair (more amazing projections!) and with it a charmingly malevolent huckster (theater veteran Tim Setzer) known only as “The Man in the Yellow Suit.” Apparently endowed with mystical powers, he correctly guesses the ages of fair-goers, and quickly sees through the Tucks’ ruse. Giving his character the voice of Col. Sanders of KFC fame, Setzer is beguiling, convincing and comical as only he can be.

Costumes by Donnie Frank are period-appropriate and occasionally whimsical. The large cast includes many talented dancers, with marvelous moves by choreographer Karen Miles, Cornelius and ensemble. The music is superbly delivered by an onstage band led by Janis Dunson Wilson.

Composer Miller’s music is perhaps the show’s one weak link. Adhering to current musical theater trends — think “Mean Girls,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Next to Normal” —some songs are unmelodic and unmemorable, especially in the first act, with lyrics basically shouted at the audience to propel the story. The two songs already mentioned, and “Good Girl Winnie Foster,” are exceptions. Ticket buyers expecting heartrending melodies and soaring anthems of the “West Side Story” variety may be disappointed. That sort of music is far out of fashion.

But the staging of “Tuck” is sumptuous and its presentation superb. This is an uplifting life-affirming show, an ambitious and hugely successful effort under the guidance of Spreckels’ Artistic Director Sheri Lee Miller. Spreckels’ big theater is the best in Sonoma County, and the perfect venue for this gorgeous production.

The story’s closing music and choreography are heartwarming in how their depiction of the arrivals and departures of generations of people. It won’t be revealed here whether or not Winnie drinks the magic water to join Jesse in eternal Neverland.

For that, you’ll need to buy a ticket.

Guest theater reviewer Barry Willis is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association and president of the SF Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. Contact: barry.m.willis@gmail.com.