Light Up a Life returns to Walnut Park

Hospice of Petaluma’s annual Light Up a Life event, after it was forced under a bushel by COVID-19 in 2020, will return to Walnut Park on Friday, Dec. 3 from 6-7 p.m.

A Petaluma tradition for more than 35 years, the festive yet solemn event is hosted by St. Joseph Health Hospice Services’ Hospice of Petaluma, providing community-based hospice services since 1977. Light Up a Life is a community event, where all are welcome to gather in remembrance to celebrate the lives of those we have loved and lost.

Hundreds of bright, clear lights will be placed into towering trees in the park, each one symbolizing the life, hopes and dreams of a loved one. In addition to attending the event on the first Friday of December, the community is invited to make a Light Up a Life donation in honor of the loved ones they will be thinking about during the gathering.

Visit SonomaCountyHospice.org.

