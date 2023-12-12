In what appears to be the beloved event’s largest turnout in years, Petaluma’s annual Lighted Boat Parade drew thousands of cheering onlookers to the Petaluma River last Saturday night, as a procession of bedazzling watercraft made its way from the Petaluma Marina to the Turning Basin downtown.

With the D Street drawbridge open to allow the vessels clear passage, the crowds were so thick at water’s edge, up and down the river, that it was sometimes a challenge finding a good vantage point from which to view the show.

Those lucky or clever enough to get a close spot saw large yachts festooned with flashing lights, inflatable decorations and dancing Santas, and smaller craft bedecked with shimmering bulbs. Many participants blasted Christmas music as they sailed, rowed, motored or paddled by.

There was even a small pirate boat, complete with sword-fighting scalawags battling on the deck.

Due to high sediment in the Turning Basin previous to the Petaluma River’s 2020 dredging – followed by severe limitations due to county restrictions on crowds during the pandemic – the last few years have seen smaller numbers of people gathering for the annual December parade.

But based on Saturday’s massive turnout, it appears that one of Petaluma’s most unique and entertaining holiday attractions is back in a big way.