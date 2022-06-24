‘Lightyear’ brings sweeping sci-fi vistas and a positive message

As a science fiction and “Toy Story” fan, I was cautiously optimistic about this film. Presented as the actual film that young Andy was so over-the-moon for back when he first fell hard for new his Buzz Lightyear action toy, this is not a sequel or prequel so much as it is an expansion of the world the “Toy Story” films take place in. As it turns out, if you don’t ask too many questions about the plot, “Lightyear” is lives up to its promise, delivering a naively heartwarming adventure, filled with time warp zaniness.

Speaking of “time warps,” younger children might be confused by the constant temporal shifts, but with space ranger Buzz (voiced by Chris Evans) on the big screen blasting aliens at regular intervals, I doubt they will care. I even saw a few audience members enthusiastically waving their toy versions going “pew pew” while clearly engaged in the action. “Lightyear” is generally geared toward its target audience, but has enough substance to be entertaining for parents as well, with one melancholy farewell that brought me to the verge of tears.

After crash landing their turnip-shaped spaceship, astronauts Buzz and Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) struggle to find a way home. The ongoing theme of their friendship is what carries this film, ultimately leading to a difficult, but necessary decision by our intrepid hero. Along the way, he accidentally assembles a motley crew to help with the mission. His robot cat Sox (Peter Sohn) is almost painfully adorable and steals the spotlight in every scene.

Izzy Hawthorne (Keke Palmer), who comes along later in the action, feels overshadowed by the dynamic Alisha, but ultimately finds her own voice. Still on parole, sassy convict Darby Steel (Dale Soules) joins Buzz and Izzy’s rag-tag team, dragging along the accident-prone Mo Morrison (Taika Waititi).

All together, they save the day, of course, conducting a series of dangerous operations that come with plenty of lighthearted humor, reminding us that it is okay to make mistakes. After all, the only thing that matters in the end is having a team you can trust.

With its sweeping vistas of alien planets, epic space battles and futuristic wonders like vast, globular laser shields, it is definitely worth going to infinity and beyond to catch “Lightyear” on the big screen.