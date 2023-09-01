It is always fascinating to see what will pop up in the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook that goes beyond the somewhat monotonous question of where to find the “best” pizza, Mexican or happy hour, all of which are clearly loved and well-represented here in Petaluma. (For the record, and with all due respect, adding “hands down” to one’s recommendation does not give it any more weight than the next guy’s.)

Recently, there were requests for the best fried mozzarella sticks and margaritas, in separate posts. And because that sounds like a great name for a band, and has the makings to satisfy both the kid and the adult in us all, we figured we’d share the results.

Fried mozzarella sticks aren’t something we see regularly popping up on a foodie page, but as we like to say, true foodies enjoy everything from haute cuisine to hotdogs. And clearly, based on the level of response to Janine Berry’s request on behalf of her kid, fried mozzarella sticks are near and dear to many of us, when we do happen to run into them on a menu.

The local recommendations were for McNear’s, Beyond the Glory, Mama J’s Pizzeria in Penngrove, Applebee’s and Burger King – but then Parmeeta Grewal Ghoman chimed in for her 11-year-old son, who apparently has become a fried mozzarella stick connoisseur, and says that Boulevard Cafe & Grill has the best he’s ever had.

For the do-it-yourselfers out there, Trader Joe’s has bags of ready-to-be fried mozzarella in their frozen section. And taking it one step further towards creativity, Kristen Joyce posted, “Ok so – not a fried mozzarella stick, but this morning I tried that video that has you put half a string cheese on a stick, dip it in waffle batter and cook it in a waffle iron. It was pretty good....” For our part, we just returned from the Iowa State Fair, a fried and “on a stick” paradise, and of all the great dishes, it was the pickle-flavored deep fried cheese curds that won our hearts, much to our cardiologist’s chagrin.

A bit more on the adult side, if you must, Cattlemens Steakhouse has mozzarella moons, which are half moons of mozzarella cheese fried in an oregano, Romano cheese and garlic Italian breading. And it just so happens that further down Cattlemens’ menu, in the “Signature Drinks” section, we find their “nearly-world famous” margaritas, which transitions perfectly into the “adult” side of this posting.

A margarita certainly isn’t the fanciest of cocktails, but it still holds a spot on the International Bartenders Association (IBA) official list of cocktails, which means it is still among the most requested cocktail recipes. For those who don’t bartend, or order a lot of cocktails, a margarita is simply tequila, triple sec (or any other orange-flavored liqueur) and lime juice, sometimes with added simple syrup, and usually served on the rocks, or for some serious warm-weather partying, blended with ice, which is called a frozen margarita.

Linda Philip Scheele said she was “Looking to take a friend who is new in town out for margaritas one afternoon next week,” and so asked for the best in town, along with nice ambiance. This really got our cocktail fans’ juices flowing, and basically turned into a list of every place in town that offers margaritas. Naturally, most of our local Mexican restaurants were well represented, including many votes for Plaza Tequila, Don Panchos, Tortilla Real, and both Mi Pueblo locations, with Mi Pueblo del Norte (the one on Petaluma Boulevard N.) getting several mentions, especially if Chuy is serving them.

For the non-Mexican restaurant recommendations, margaritas seem to be flowing freely at Seared, Mario and John’s, Cucina Paradiso, Kapu, Brewsters and the bar at Hotel Petaluma. Although we enjoy cocktails only rarely, we have recently discovered the happy hours at both Luma Bar & Eatery (3-5 p.m.) and Easy Rider (4:30-6 p.m.) and have had wonderful cocktails from both, though no margaritas yet. (The Dreamsicle at Luma and the Paper Plane at Easy Rider, both with the addition/substitution of rum, have become our favorites.)

Wherever you get them, while the weather is still warm, a margarita sounds like a great choice to cool down one’s afternoon and/or evening.