Lions and turkeys make a good match in Petaluma

There is just something special about seeing a truck full of lions escorting 35 frozen turkeys from a grocery store to a food distribution center, something that pretty much shouts, “Thanksgiving.” It’s exactly what many Petalumans witnessed last Monday when members of the Petaluma 7-11 Lions Clubs picked up a load of turkeys from Raley’s Grocery Store, and saw them delivered to the Salvation Army, which ultimately placed them in the hands of local families in need, just in time for Thanksgiving Day.

“The Salvation Army has a program that provides Thanksgiving meals for families in need in the Petaluma area,” explained John Clithero of the Petaluma 7-11 Lions Club. “Those families sign up with the Salvation Army to receive the food needed for a Thanksgiving dinner. The Petaluma 7-11 Lions Club asked Major Laura Wycoff what she needed to fulfill those dinner needs. She advised the Lions she needed 35 turkeys.”

Clithero worked out a deal with the Petaluma grocery store to purchase the turkeys at a discounted price. Members Steve Christensen, Ken Gmeiner, President Ron Hammer and Clithero picked up the turkeys on Monday and delivered them to Major Laura Wycoff at the Salvation Army in Petaluma. According to Clithero, Major Wycoff took it from there.

“Laura had the families pick up the turkeys on Monday for their Thanksgiving dinner,” he said, adding, “The Petaluma 7-11 Lions Club helped make 35 families have a nice dinner for Thanksgiving.”