Lithgow’s ‘Dumpty’ sequel takes over No. 1 spot

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Oct. 5 - Oct. 11, 2020

Taking over the no. 1 spot atop Petaluma’s list of bestselling fiction and nonfiction books is “Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown: Verses For a Despotic Age,” by John Lithgow, who had a surprise hit last year with his “Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse.” The Oscar-nominated actor wrote and illustrated both books, the first of which was relatively gentle compared to its razor-bladed sequel, a cleverly sharp lampooning of President Trump’s last year, beginning with rhymes describing his impeachment, through and into the chaotic months of the coronavirus pandemic. Lithgow reserves some of his caustic word-smithery for accomplices Rudy Giuliani, Mitch McConnell, Roger Stone and more.

Right behind it is the new “Modern Comfort Food: a Barefoot Contessa Coobook” (No. 2) by Ina Garten, with 85 recipes including a number of childhood favorites and the suspenseful “The Searcher” (No. 3) by acclaimed mystery novelist Tana French.

For the full top 10 list, and the top kids and young adults books this week, keep reading.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown,’ by John Lithgow

2. ‘Modern Comfort Food,’ by Ina Garten

3. ‘The Searcher,’ by Tana French

4. ‘The Nickel Boys,’ by Colson Whitehead

5. ‘The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,’ by V.E. Schwab

6. ‘The Institute,’ by Stephen King

7. ‘The Alchemist,’ by Paolo Coehlo

8. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

9. ‘The 99% Invisible City,’ by Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt

10. ‘The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,’ by Kamala Harris

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘InvestiGators: Take the Plunge,’ by John Patrick Green

2. ‘Roxy the Last Unisaurus Rex,’ by Eva Chen

3. ‘Dog Man: Grime and Punishment,’ by Dav Pilkey

4. ‘If You Come to Earth,’ by Sophie Blackall

5. ‘In a Dark, Dark Room and Other Scary Stories,’ by Alvin Shwartz

6. ‘Room on the Broom,’ by Julia Donaldson

7. ‘BenBee and the Teacher Griefer: The Kids Under the Stairs,’ by K.A. Holt

8. ‘Class Act,’ by Jerry Craft

9. ‘Sleuth & Solve,’ by Ana Gallo

10. ‘Gustavo, the Shy Ghost,’ by Flavia Z. Drago

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)