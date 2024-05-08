‘Little Free Seed Banks’ are popping up in Petaluma

On Earth Day ‒ an occasion established to call attention to the planet and to nature ‒ Petaluma saw proof that sowing the seeds of change can be as simple as building a box. At least two new “little free seed banks” were officially unveiled that day, and are now reportedly getting a fair amount of use.

Petaluma’s Britt Siragusa has one of the installations in front of her house at 415 Keokuk St. It is cleverly dubbed “The Farmacy.” Much like a “little free library,” though with seeds and plants instead of books, the new “bank” is a serve-yourself affair, where passersby can help themselves or donate appropriately garden-forward items of their own.

“In each labeled paper seed packet, there are individually packed seed bags to take,” said Siragusa. “I also have dahlia tubers and a vase exchange.”

After posting some photos of the attractively decorated bank on social media, Siragusa noticed that people immediately began to make use of it.

“I love that the word is getting out and more seeds are cycling through,” she said.

To further increase attention to this highly creative effort, Siragusa has also built an Instagram page where updates will be posted, letting the community know what’s inside the box, as its contents are likely to be changing on a regular basis. The Instagram account is @farmacydahlias.

At the same time ‒ beginning on the same day ‒ the Elm Drive Free Library, located at 628 Elm Drive, has introduced a seed-sharing component: a basket filled with packages of seeds.

“What began with a few seed packs has now blossomed into a collection of over two dozen varieties,” reports photographer Robert Watson. “From carrots to beets, melons to corn and lettuce, the seed library offers a range of options for local gardeners looking to diversify their crops or experiment with new varieties.”

Like Siragusa’s box on Keokuk, the Elm Drive library welcomes people to come and see what’s inside, and take what catches their fancy, or leave books and botanical treasures for others to make use of.

“Whether you have surplus seeds to spare or are in need of a few to kickstart your garden, neighborhood seed sharing provides a convenient solution,” Watson said. “Contribute to the vibrancy of local gardens while fostering a sense of camaraderie within the community.”