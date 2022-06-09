Live at Lagunitas series to resume this month

Marking the 10th anniversary of Live at Lagunitas, Petaluma’s Lagunitas Brewing Company has just announced the lineup of its 2022 outdoor concert series.

The eclectic and diverse assortment of acts pulls stellar performers from all corners of the musical landscape. Tickets are an affordable $10, with proceeds going to support the nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society.

The fun begins on Tuesday, June 21, with composer-instrumentalist Dan Deacon, who composed the score for the new Adam Sandler movie “Hustle,” and whose live shows are legendarily mind-blowing.

The rest of the lineup is as follows: New Orleans blues-singer Valerie June (Monday, July 11), Les Claypool’s Bastard Jazz (Tuesday, Aug. 2), rapper Big Freedia (Monday, Aug. 15), Thee Sacred Souls (Tuesday, Aug. 30) and Jamie Wyatt and Emily Wolfe (Saturday, Sept. 3).

Grab tickets at lagunitas.com.