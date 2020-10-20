Subscribe

Live music is back at outdoor venues

CHRIS SAMSON
ARGUS-COURIER CONTRIBUTOR
October 20, 2020, 11:41AM
Concert halls, nightclubs and theaters that normally offer live music have been shuttered since March due to the pandemic. But during the last few months, more local musicians have been venturing out to perform at open-air venues.

More than a half-dozen establishments in the greater Petaluma area with outdoor seating are now offering musical entertainment on a regular basis while complying with county health department guidelines regarding social distancing and sanitization.

Most of the musicians we interviewed said they feel safe playing in public and that businesses are diligent about following COVID-19 protocols. Several of them said that audiences are very appreciative of the opportunity to hear live music again. But as the calendar turns to November and December and the weather inevitably turns cold and damp, they realize that there will be fewer opportunities to perform.

Lagunitas Brewing Co. continues to offer music in its beer garden Wednesdays through Sundays, but with a few changes. Allegra Broughton, who performed there with her band Solid Air recently, said, “Lagunitas really has their act together with safety precautions. They are wiping down every table between customers, only one group of people is seated at each table and no one can go inside the taproom except for staff.

“Due to what they call ‘biosecurity concerns,’ bands have to provide their own sound system rather than use the house system,” Broughton continued. “This makes sense, especially for things like microphones, but it is a bit more work for musicians.”

She mentions one recent moment when folks began dancing right in front of the stage, and a couple of those dancers had forgotten to put their masks on.

“Staff came running and told them to mask up,” she said. “Overall, it’s great to be able to play, but it is a bit surreal with all these necessary precautions.”

Bassist Tim Sarter, who played with the Familiar Strangers at Lagunitas on Oct. 9, said the staff is “really good” about sterilizing tables before seating another group.

“They appear to be about 30 percent of capacity,” Sarter noted. “For the sake of safety, it’s awesome.”

Sarter and the Familiar Strangers also played on Sept. 26 at Helen Putnam Plaza, which has become a popular outdoor music venue during the last few months. Roger Tschann, owner of the adjacent Speakeasy restaurant and the Big Easy nightclub, has been inviting his musician friends to play in the Plaza on a regular basis since the nightclub has been shut down.

“There can be music any night of the week,” Tschann said. “It’s kind of a loose schedule. We don’t promote it or announce it.”

Speakeasy is open from 5 p.m.to midnight with outdoor seating, so diners often get a bonus of being able to listen to music.

One musician who plays regularly at Putnam Plaza is singer-songwriter-guitarist Sebastian St. James. You can find him playing solo on Monday nights.

“From about 6 or 7 p.m. to about 9 or 10 p.m.,” he said.

St. James also played recently on the back patio at Twin Oaks Roadhouse in Penngrove and at Adobe Road Winery’s outdoor second-story deck at the Great Petaluma Mill.

“I don’t go out there with the mindset that I’m the headliner,” he allowed. “It’s more like people are testing the waters of leaving the safety of their home or bubble to see what it’s like and I’m just there to put a soundtrack to it. So I don’t anticipate that I’m performing to a crowd that’s come to see me. I feel that it’s more of a morale-boosting thing. Maybe I can change the atmosphere for the better.”

Adobe Road Winery schedules musicians (mostly duos and bands) to play every Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “In a socially distanced, private table environment,” according to spokesman Matt Toomey. “We sell tickets for private tables of two, four, and six people.” Seating capacity is 46 people.

Singer-harmonica player Sean Parnell has performed at Adobe Road Winery, as well as Helen Putnam Plaza and other venues in different musical configurations.

“People who come out to hear us have been so appreciative, no matter the setting,” Parnell said. “People in Helen Putnam Plaza and at restaurants are nice, attentive and generous with the tip jar.”

Parnell said he’s always felt very safe.

“Although some things are beyond the control of the management,” he pointed out. “Sometimes there’s the unknown factor – people walking through without a mask or coming up close to say ‘Thank you.’ I just remind them to put their mask on and step back. But every place I’ve played has done everything they can to make things comfortable and safe for everybody.”

Broughton and Solid Air had several gigs booked at fairs, festivals, wineries and other venues this summer, but most were canceled because of the pandemic and the smoke from the wildfires. Their normally full schedule is empty at the moment.

“We had a great year booked, but we were only to play a few times,” she said. “I’m not eager to do anything that doesn’t feel safe. But the places that are having music are super-aware of the protocols and are trying overall to be compliant.”

Added Broughton, “We’re all so sick of the pandemic. But that doesn’t make it go away. I sense that people have been starved for musical entertainment.”

Steve Della Maggiora, who plays keyboards, guitar and accordion in several bands, agreed. He has been playing in Putnam Plaza, outside local restaurants and at the William Tell House in Tomales.

“People are so hungry for music, I don’t think the cold weather will stop them from coming out,” he predicted. “One of the customers at the William Tell House said they appreciated us coming out to play because there hadn’t been any live music in town for a while.”

Other places offering live music on a regular basis include Taps, Brewster’s Beer Garden and Twin Oaks Roadhouse.

Brewster’s, which schedules musicians to play Thursdays through Sundays, has a structural advantage because the downtown beer garden is open-air. In addition, the layout of the communal tables provides six feet of separation.

“Because we’re outdoors, we’re not subject to the same capacity limits that indoor restaurants had when they were allowed to reopen temporarily,” said Tyler Biscocho, assistant general manager. ”But we seat people when they arrive and enforce them to stay in their seats. We sanitize everything between customers, and menus are thrown away after each use.”

Only one party is allowed to sit at each communal table at Brewster’s, although two extra-long tables can accommodate two parties, one at each end, but only if the customers are comfortable with that arrangement, Biscocho said.

Like other indoor venues, Twin Oaks Roadhouse in Penngrove had to curtail its busy schedule of live music, manager Chris Smith said. But music is continuing Fridays and Saturdays on the rear patio. He is limiting it to solo musicians.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” he said.

Broughton put the whole pandemic music experience into perspective.

“We really had it good for so long,” she said. “The pandemic and the fires on top of that have made it hard. But there’s nothing like live music. Playing music online or on Facebook or is fine, but there’s no substitute for live music.”

St. James expressed optimism for the future of live music.

“I know there are a lot of musicians out there who are concerned about the musical future for all of us,” he said. “I just want to tell them to keep the faith. This will all turn around. It might get a little darker before the light shines, but there is hope for all of us.”

(Chris Samson is the former editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Contact him at chrispetaluma@gmail.com.)

Adobe Road Winery. Thursdays 4:30-7:30 p.m. 224 B St.

Brewster’s Beer Garden. Thursdays-Saturdays 5-8 p.m., Sundays 1-4 p.m. 229 Water St. North.

Helen Putnam Plaza. No firm schedule, mostly Monday and weekend evenings. 129 Petaluma Blvd. North.

Lagunitas Brewery. Wednesdays-Fridays 4:20 to 7:30 p.m., Saturdays-Sundays 3-6 p.m. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd.

Taps. Fridays 5-7:30 p.m. and Sundays 3-5:30 p.m. 54 E Washington St., Petaluma.

Twin Oaks Roadhouse. Fridays and Saturdays on the rear patio, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove.

William Tell House. Fridays 6-8 p.m. 26955 Highway 1, Tomales.

