Liz Cheney’s ‘Oath & Honor’ takes Petaluma’s top spot

Which books are the most popular in town this week? Hint: fantasy reigns|
ROSS E. LOCKHART
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
January 31, 2024, 7:00AM

Weird Book of the Week

The Burrowers Beneath’ (DAW, 1974) by Brian Lumely – The first of the Titus Crow novels by Lumley, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 86, follows the adventures of occult investigator Crow and his companion Henri de Marigny as they attempt to stop a dire plot against the good people of Great Britian by a race of massive, ancient worm-like creatures known as Cthonians. This is Lovecraft pastiche by way of August Derleth, but with a lot more emphasis on action and humor than horror. And a bit of camp, due to the swinging ’70s setting — I’ve occasionally (and only half-jokingly) described the Titus Crow novels as “Austin Powers vs. Cthulhu.” Still, it’s a fun take on cosmic horror, and Lumley’s aesthetic ‒ which he described as “My guys fight back. Also, they like to have a laugh along the way” ‒ has influenced countless others, and it’s hard to imagine works like the “Call of Cthulhu” role-playing game or Barbara Cottrell’s “Darkness Below” happening without Lumley’s influence.

This weekend brings the return of one of Petaluma’s best literary events, LumaCon, a free, youth-oriented comic book and pop culture showcase produced by local high school librarians and the Petaluma Regional Library. Featuring artists, costumes, workshops, vendors, and more, this year’s LumaCon looks like it will be a blast.

I’ll be there. Will you?

Popular books at Copperfield’s this week range from the political to the fantastic to the philosophical, with Liz Cheney’s memoir of the January 6 insurrection, “Oath and Honor,” returning to top the list for the first time since December. Also returning to the list after a few weeks is Patrick Rothfuss’ “The Narrow Road Between Desires” (No. 2), which last charted in November. New to the list are a pair of mysteries: Helen Cooper’s “The Couple in the Photo,” at No. 4, and “Way of the Bear” by Anne Hillerman at No. 10.

Also notable is the inspirational novel “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho, which charts at No. 7 this week.

Topping the list of Kids books at Copperfield’s is “Misfits: A Royal Conundrum” by Lisa Yee, in which a group of outcasts must thwart a jewel thief. Holding the No. 2 and No. 3 spots are two books of life lessons from Chip the dog (as told by Dev Petty), “Don’t Trust Cats” and “Don’t Eat Bees” (sounds like good advice all around).

And at No. 4 is Dave Eggers “The Eyes and the Impossible,” which is set in a park that very much resembles San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

Romantasy remains hot at the Word Horde Emporium, with four out of five books on the list being spicy tales of varying degrees, including the humorous “That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon” by Kimberly Lemming, Greek mythology-inspired love triangle “Midnight Ruin” by Katee Robert, the purple-paged dark academic novel “Gothikana” by RuNyx, and Livia Llewellyn’s short-story collection “Furnace,” which includes a familiar Petaluma landmark in the Michael Garlington cover photo.

Adults

1. ‘Oath and Honor’ by Liz Cheney – Former House Republican Conference chair Cheney offers this account of the January 6 insurrection, its origins, and its aftermath.

2. ‘The Narrow Road Between Desires’ by Patrick Rothfuss – While this isn’t the long-awaited third book in Rothfuss’ popular Kingkiller Chronicle series, this illustrated (by Nate Taylor) novella, which reimagines and expands upon Rothfuss’ 2014 short story “The Lightning Tree,” is a stand-alone tale focusing on Kvothe’s scheming assistant Bast.

3. ‘A Court of Mist and Fury’ by Sarah J. Maas – The second book in Maas’ romantasy series A Court of Thorns and Roses. Fae politics, suspense, and romance abound.

4. ‘The Couple in the Photo’ by Helen Cooper – A puzzle-box British thriller concerning two couples, a missing woman, and the sort of secrets that destroy lives.

5. ‘Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ by James McBride – Part murder mystery, part overlapping exploration of Americans living and struggling on the margins of society, ‘The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ is a humanistic and compassionate follow-up to National Book Award-winner McBride’s ‘Deacon King Kong’ and ‘The Good Lord Bird.’

6. ‘Gideon the Ninth’ by Tamsyn Muir – Agatha Christie meets Daria meets Warhammer 40K as two young women, a necromancer and her cavalier, from the planet farthest from anything interesting in the solar system, are summoned by the Emperor to a mysterious Gothic cathedral—in space—to compete in a series of deadly trials. Action-packed, funny, gut-wrenching, and filled with so many skeletons.

7. ‘The Alchemist’ by Paulo Coelho – Part quest fantasy, part allegorical self-help book, Coelho’s ‘The Alchemist’ spins the tale of an Andalusian shepherd named Santiago, who dreams of a hidden treasure, then travels through Africa to Egypt, getting robbed, finding love, and becoming enlightened along the way.

8. ‘The Wager’ by David Grann – Subtitled “A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” this new historical thriller from the author of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Lost City of Z” tells the true story of the British vessel The Wager, which was shipwrecked in 1741, its survivors eventually pitted against each other on a deserted island.

9. ‘Lords of Uncreation’ by Adrian Tchaikovsky – The third book in Arthur C. Clark Award-winning author Tchaikovsky’s space opera series, The Final Architecture.

10. ‘Way of the Bear’ by Anne Hillerman – The eighth murder mystery in Hillerman’s Leaphorn, Chee & Manuelito series combines a serpentine plot with evocative atmosphere and detailed descriptions of Navajo life and traditions. Now in paperback.

Kids and Young Adults

1. ‘Misfits: A Royal Conundrum’ by Lisa Yee – When Olive, a girl with a knack for finding trouble is dropped off at a RASCH, a former castle turned into a “reforming arts” boarding school, she quickly finds herself matched with a group of other kids who don’t quite fit in. Can this group of misfits stop the heist of the century and save their school? Illustrated by Dan Santat.

2. ‘Don’t Trust Cats’ by Dev Petty – The second book of Dev Petty’s Life Lessons from Chip the Dog. Chip is a well-meaning pooch, who struggles a bit to be a good boy, and he’s got plenty of advice to share. Illustrated by Mike Boldt.

3. ‘Don’t Eat Bees’ by Dev Petty – The first book of Dev Petty’s Life Lessons from Chip the Dog. I suspect this would be a fun one to read aloud to your dog.

4. ‘The Eyes and the Impossible’ by Dave Eggers – Recently awarded the Newberry Medal for Children’s Literature. A dog named Johannes watches over a park on behalf of a trio of ancient Bison, reporting on the animals and humans and assuring that all is kept in balance in this lavishly illustrated (by Shawn Harris) and enchanting tale from New York Times Bestseller Dave Eggers.

5. ‘The Stonekeeper’ by Kazu Kibuishi – The first book in Kibuishi’s bestselling Amulet graphic novel series involves two kids searching for their missing mother in a strange world of talking animals, weird plants, and robots.

6. ‘Wings of Fire: Winter Turning’ by Tui T. Sutherland – This seventh volume of the graphic novel adaptation of Sutherland’s bestselling Wings of Fire series finds young IceWing dragon Winter seeking to find and redeem his runaway sister, Icicle, but soon the dragonets find themselves up against the cruel machinations of Queen Scarlet, and, perhaps the biggest threat: their own family.

7. ‘The Babysitters Club: Claudia and the Bad Joke’ by Ann M. Martin – When Claudia ends up with a broken leg thanks to a mean practical joke by Betsy Sobak, one of her charges, she considers quitting the Baby-Sitters Club. But Kristy thinks Betsy needs to be taught a lesson. And with that, the joke war is on.

8. ‘The Wild Robot Protects’ by Peter Brown – The Wild Robot and Roz must save their home when a poison tide threatens the island, so they set out on an aquatic adventure across frigid and toxic seas.

9. ‘Laugh Out Loud Jokes for Kids’ by Rob Elliott – A collection of knock-knock jokes, one-liners, tongue-twisters, and puns that kids between seven and ten will find hilarious and will repeat to the point of exhaustion. An excellent gift for your sibling’s kids.

10. ‘Heartstopper Volume 5’ by Alice Oseman – In this fifth volume of Oseman’s LGBTQ+ graphic novel series, Nick and Charlie ponder taking their relationship to the next level, but change is on the horizon, as Nick is headed off to university next year.

Hot at the Word Horde Emporium

1. ‘That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon’ by Kimberly Lemming – The first of Lemming’s Mead Mishaps series introduces spice trader Cinnamon, who would prefer to avoid adventures and danger, but gets swept up in a demon’s quest to rid the world of the evil witch enslaving his people. A cozy fantasy for folks who wished ‘Legends & Lattes’ was spicier.

2. ‘Midnight Ruin’ by Katee Robert (Dark Olympus #6) – Speaking of spicy, ‘Midnight Ruin’ is the sixth installment in Katee Robert’s Dark Olympus series, reimagining Greek mythology through the lens of contemporary romance tropes. ‘Midnight Ruin’ features Orpheus, Eurydice, and Charon as a polyamorous triad.

3. ‘The Fisherman’ by John Langan – This Bram Stoker Award-winning novel is a profound meditation of loss, grief and fishing, by way of an American weird tale.

4. ‘Gothikana’ by RuNyx – Dark academia romantasy set in a creepy Gothic castle turned school, mixing mystery and the macabre, and evocative of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Dracula.’ Originally self-published, this recent hardcover release by Bramble features a foil case stamp, artwork throughout, and the most purple pages you’ll ever see.

5. ‘Furnace’ by Llewellyn, Livia – The second collection by author Livia Llewellyn (after 2011’s “Engines of Desire,” published by Lethe Press) showcases her writing with 13 tales of horror and desire, blending the weird with the contemporary through lush prose and evocative description.

