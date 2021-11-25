Local ‘60s car culture revs to life in new book

You can purchase a copy of George Baur’s Third St. Petaluma at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth St., open 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Harlan Osborne

George Baur’s fondest memories of small-town Petaluma were formed in the 1950s and ‘60s when Highway 101 was also Main Street, lined with eateries, gas stations, car dealerships and retail stores. As the town grew, the freeway was routed east of the business district. By the time Third Street/Main Street became Petaluma Boulevard, things were changing, both in the world and the city. By the time Baur was in high school, it had become a time when most teens dreamed of owning their own car.

In his mind — and that of many long-time Petaluma’s residents — it was an era to savor, a nostalgic treasure-trove of history that we’ve never forgotten. It was this period that Baur wanted to recapture when he began writing his captivating salute to the good old days, “Third St. Petaluma,” a 318-page coffee-table sized tome that begins with him leading readers on a virtual walking tour of Third Street, now Petaluma Blvd. South, and includes chapters on car clubs, speed shops, your high school ride and Main Street.

“I wanted to write a book that kept all those old memories alive,” said Baur. “I considered calling it ‘Now and Then,’ since so many places from my childhood are now gone. Even the renaming of Main Street. I wanted to write about things no one has written about. There’s still lots of now-and-then in the book, like the drive-in that started out as Quinley’s, then became Hollie’s, then Lund’s and today is Bundesen Real Estate.”

For Baur, the most fun chapter to write was the one titled “Third Street.”

“It shows what used to be there, with a few sidetracks,” he said. “The tour begins on the steps of the library, which is now the Petaluma Historical Museum, on Fourth St. It shows what used to be there, like the Pacific Greyhound Lines bus station, the Unique Theater, the “new” Greyhound station and Foster’s Freeze at Fourth and C Streets.”

Five years of research and writing went into the book, which captures an important piece of our history. More than 1,200 photos gleaned from the Sonoma County Library archives, Petaluma History Room, Petaluma Museum and private collections, are woven into the book like a textured mosaic.

“It’s a book to read,” said Baur. “The pictures are a bonus. At times, I’d wake up at 4 o’clock in the morning and write something down. Some pages took one day to write, others took more than a week.”

“It’s a book to read,” said Baur. “The pictures are a bonus.”

Accompanying the text and photographs are postcards, newspaper clippings and advertisements, creating a chronological timeline. One clipping that stands out ran in the Press Democrat on March 14, 1958, discussing the proliferation of teenage drivers and their hot rods. In the article, written like an exposé by reporter Gaye Notley, the author talks with Highway Patrol Captain Richard Rust about the dangers presented by hot rodders and drag racing. Capt. Rust explains that “souped up” cars are largely responsible for the trouble, and advocates for a sanctioned drag strip, which Baur covers extensively in his chapter on the Cotati Drag Strip.

Notley, now a revered Sonoma County historian, continues to write for the Press Democrat under her married name, Gaye LeBaron.

A 1965 article, from Petaluma High’s student newspaper, The Trojan, quotes several teachers talking about teen drivers. World history teacher and baseball coach Roy Latimore felt teenagers shouldn’t own cars “because they spent too much time maintaining them,” while bookkeeping teacher Rollie Leeburg noted, “Statistics show that cars and low grades go together.”

Athletic director Bill Abbey disagreed.

He didn’t see where “driving habits had anything to do with bad grades.”

The “High School Rides” chapter includes scores of photographs depicting Petaluma High and St. Vincent students: the various stylings of coupes, sedans, hot rods, customized cars and pickups.

And no history of Petaluma would be complete without mentioning legendary Judge Rollie Webb, which Baur includes.

“Third St. Petaluma” offers a glimpse of the way life was in mid-20th century Petaluma. An eye-opening look into how much the city has changed, and in other places, how much historical appeal it’s retained . Scores of matchbook covers, saved by collectors, add colorful highlights, and photos of Sam’s Rendezvous, the Cosmopolitan Hotel, Montgomery Ward’s, Beasley’s Restaurant and the rotating See’s Candy sign, stir fond memories.

“There’s a lot of material in the book that doesn’t relate to cars,” added Baur. “If you don’t read anything else, you should read the tribute page that lists all of the Petaluma servicemen that were killed in the wars.”

Self-published in a limited edition, Baur worked hand-in-hand with print broker Lorna Johnson, who also worked with him on his previous book, “The Roads to Petaluma,” published in 2016.

“It’s a collaboration,” he said of teaming with Johnson. “We worked together. She was wonderful to work with. She’s the one who finished it.”

Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” runs every other week in thhe Argus-Courier. You can reach him at harlan@sonic.net.