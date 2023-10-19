Thomas Hennessy, a Petaluma artist, is among the many local painters, photographers and sculptors who have pieces on display at the de Young Museum’s currently-running show, the de Young 2023 Open, featuring 70 artists from Sonoma County along with hundreds more from across the Bay Area.

In describing “Limb Dance,” Hennessy’s delightfully playful piece htat is his contribution to the show, he writes, “I've been experimenting with moire patterns for a couple of years.

This work is from that series of drawings that employs both ball point and fiber tip pens and such mechanical drafting tools as french curves to achieve even parallel lines.

The under shading is graphite pencil. The piece is intended to convey the rhythm that exists everywhere, humor and mystery.”

Other Petaluma artists in the show are Robin Bordow, Orin Carpenter, Heather Davis, Harry Frank, Deborah Garber, Bill Kane, Joseph McDonald and Peter Stein.

The exhibit officially opened on Sept. 30, and runs through Jan. 7, 2024 at the de Young Museum, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, San Francisco, in Golden Gate Park. Hours of the museum are 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Youth 6-16 $5, Students (with ID) $16, Seniors $22, general $25. For more information on the museum, visit Famsf.org. To view a web gallery of the show, visit Deyoungopen2023.artcall.org.