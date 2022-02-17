Local artists forming ‘Arts Alive Petaluma’

Since Artaluma Creativity Center, located at 145 Keller St., is a new arrival in downtown Petaluma, its staff thought a little get-together was in order to introduce local artists to the new facility next door to the Phoenix Theater.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, from 1-2 p.m., the public is invited to drop by and meet Elizabeth McKay, Artaluma’s owner and the founder of the Berkeley Playhouse.

At this Sunday’s event, attendees will learn about the various activities and programs McKay has planned planned for the center. But mainly, the meeting is the first step in forming an alliance McKay is tentatively calling “Arts Alive Petaluma.

McKay’s plans for the group include cross-promoting each other's events, creating joint press releases and lists for what she calls a “rising tide lifts all boats approach.” She plans to create two or three new special arts activities in Petaluma, including a progressive event taking place at various art activity "stations," leading visitors on a trail through town where they can collect “passport stamps” and win prizes.

Most of all, McKay hopes for local artists’ fresh ideas.

“We are interested in meeting enthusiastic people with positive energy, ready to try new things<’ McKay said in a news release distributed last week to announce Arta;uma’s presence and some of its plans for the future.

But what exactly is Artaluma?

“Artaluma is a creativity gym and art center for adults and families,” reads a statement on the center’s website. “We offer ‘Groove’ dance classes, creative PlayLabs for adults and youth, a “Spark Your Creativity” course, as well as a youth summer camp and afterschool art experiences.“

At Artaluma, all types of artists are welcome, from makers, gallerists, musicians and writers to performers, dancers and many others. Artaluma hopes to become a place where creative folks support one another in creating a stronger arts presence in Petaluma. Find out more at Artaluma.com.

In addition to the Sunday meet-up, Artaluma is hosting a free Creativity PlayLab on Saturday, Feb. 19th, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The theme for February is “Widening the Circle,” and guests will explore that theme through printmaking with Gelli prints.