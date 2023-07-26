Local artists throw party to fund ‘complex’ art object for Burning Man

Towering “Complexahedron” will be a celebration of geometry|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 25, 2023, 11:02PM
Updated 2 hours ago

If you were throwing a party designed to raise money for a towering Burning Man sculpture dubbed “The Complexahedron,” what would you name the event? If you said “Complexification,” than you think a lot like Kelly Davison, the lead artist on the project.

On Friday, July 28, from 5:30 - 10:30 p.m. at the Mail Depot (40 Fourth St.), “Complexification“ will unfold, with food, drinks, merchandise and a silent auction, and plenty of art, music, dancing to summon that one-of-a-kind Black Rock City Playa Vibe.

Described as “a complex experiment in geometry,” the sculpture, once assembled in Nevada, will stand more than 20-feet high, with enough room inside for several people. The project had an early boost from a now-closed crowdfunding campaign, and now is counting on the party Friday to help raise the additional dollars needed to complete the Complexahedron and ship it to the desert.

“Burning Man is right around the corner,” says the flyer that Davison and associates have been distributing around town. “ So let’s make sure the Complexahedron and its crew are prepared to make the pilgrimage to Black Rock City.”

