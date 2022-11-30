Subscribe

Local author completes new book based on true stories of homelessness

‘Directions to Mercy Street’ is the third in a series by Sonoma County writer|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 30, 2022, 11:00AM

Petaluma author and homeless advocate Edward Campagnola, sometimes known as “Fast Eddie” or by his occasional pen name “One,” is about to publish his latest novel, “Directions to Mercy Street,” another in the series that began with 2020’s “Directions to the Dumpster.”

Scheduled for a late November release by UK publisher Austin Macauley Publishers, the book is a memoir, exploring more of Campagnola’s life on the streets, and the people he’s met along the way.

Campagnola’s been busy of late, also completing a play based on the experiences of homeless folks in Santa Rosa, and a book of poems, “The Dwelling Keeper: Seeing Through the Eyes of Homer.”

The new book is available for purchase at AustinMacauley.com.

