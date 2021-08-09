Local authors’ new books among Petaluma bestsellers

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Aug. 2-Aug. 8, 2021

Books with an overt Sonoma County connection have taken the No. 1 and No. 4 spots on Petaluma’s bestselling Fiction and Nonfiction books list, as local readers seek out a blend of newly-released titles (Stephen King’s “Billy Summers” at No. 6) and somewhat older classics (Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’ at No. 7).

In the top spot, however, is Santa Rosa writer Shugri Said Salh’s devastating and gorgeous memoir, “The Last Nomad,” a riveting story that begins with her childhood among the nomadic goatherds who make their home in the desert of Somalia.

In vivid prose, Salh describes the world of her youth, much of it striking and beautiful – majestic birds soaring across orange skies and over a landscape of sand and grass and castle-like termite mounds. Other memories are rife with threat and loss, from the ravenous lions, hyenas and raging warthogs that roamed the desert to the devastating civil war that led to her family’s flight to Canada, to the death of her mother, who succumbed to malaria on the day of solar eclipse when Salh was just 6. Today, she is a Californian, a Sonoma County nurse and self-described “soccer mom.” It’s an existence as different from her youth as can be imagined, both worlds now captured with generous detail in a book its New York publisher, Algonquin books, has proclaimed a modern classic, and which Kirkus Reviews calls “a thoughtful look at life in an often misunderstood culture and region.”

Occupying the local bestseller list’s No. 2 and No. 3 spots are perpetual returnees “The Body: A Guide for Occupants,” Billy Bryson’s nonfiction exploration of the human machine, and Ocean Vuong’s lovely novel of immigration and self-discovery, “On Earth We Are Briefly Gorgeous.”

Which brings us to No. 4, the other locally-connected book appearing in this week’s top 10.

“Immediate Family,” by Ashley Nelson Levy, is a novel set largely in Petaluma, where a young woman prepares to deliver a toast at her adopted brother’s wedding. That relatively simple task takes her on a journey of self-examination, including childhood memories of her acerbically funny but troubled brother – who was brought to American from Thailand as a 5-year-old – their parents’ frequently failed attempts at helping the angry, abandonment-scarred child adjust to life in Northern California, and her own relationship with parenthood, as she struggles to conceive through a series of fertility treatments.

Author-signed copies of both of these books are currently available at the Petaluma store, which is likely part of what is driving their prominence on the bestseller list this week. That, of course, and the fact that they each tell a powerful story with passionate poetry and raw emotion.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Last Nomad,’ by Shugri Said Salh – This heartbreaking and soaringly inspirational memoir tells Santa Rosa author Salh’s remarkable journey from the deserts of Somalia to Northern California.

2. ‘The Body: A Guide for Occupants,’ by Bill Bryson – A light-hearted, deep-searching look at the human machine and why it does so many impressive and surprising (and sometimes terrible) things.

3. ‘On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous,’ by Ocean Vuong – A gorgeously poetic novel of immigrants in America and the desire to write oneself into an understanding of loss and pain.

4. ‘Immediate Family,’ by Ashley Nelson Levy – Set in Petaluma, this debut novel tracks the tender but tenuous relationship of a Northern California woman and her adopted younger brother.

5. ‘The People We Meet on Vacation,’ by Emily Henry – A classic romantic beach read about two best friends (and maybe more, but probably not), who get together every year for a fabulous vacation, but had a falling out, and now are trying it again. With complications.

6. ‘Billy Summers,’ by Stephen King – The reigning monarch of horror goes full pulp-crime-fiction with this taut tale of a killer-for-hire who impersonates a writer to get close to a mark, then finds he enjoys writing, even if he’s better at killing people than he is at putting a sentence together.

7. ‘Dune,’ by Frank Herbert - Considered one of the greatest science fiction epics of all time, it’s the sweeping story of a prince and a planet has lots of really weird stuff, from heart-plugs and sand worms to space-traveling spice and some truly twisted politics.