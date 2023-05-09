The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of May 1 to May 7, 2023

Petaluma readers know what they like, and for the moment they like the same things they’ve been liking for a while. The top five titles on this week’s Top 10 list of bestsellers in town are all books that have been bouncing up and down on the list for weeks or months. This week’s No. 1, Bonnie Garmus’ “Lessons in Chemistry,” was No. 3 last time, and the No. 2 book, Geraldine Brooks’ “Horse,” has been on and off the list since its debut in December of 2022. This week’s No. 3 is Laura Dave’s “The Last Thing He Told Me,” made its first appearance on the Petaluma list (at No. 2) in July of 2021, and is now back in readers’ minds, obviously enough, due to its having been adapted into a popular Netflix series. For that matter, “Lessons in Chemistry” is on its way to a Netflix series, the trailer having only recently dropped, so it’s on people’s minds, and Geraldine Brooks’ “Horse,” though not appearing on screens anytime soon, did spark a studio bidding war last year, with Sony Pictures finally acquiring rights to the twisty historical novel.

The lesson here seems to be that while a book might be good enough to find an audience, if it wants to be a bestseller it doesn’t hurt to land a movie deal. On the other hand, maybe the best way for an author to land a movie deal is to write a bestseller.

Which came first, the chicken or the book?

Here are descriptions of the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Lessons in Chemistry,’ by Bonnie Garmus – A delightful novel about a brilliant chemist-turned-star of a 1960s television cooking show, and her efforts to outwit the sexist entertainment machine within which she has found herself.

2. ‘Horse,’ by Geraldine Brooks – The Pulitzer-winning author of “People of the Book” brings a new novel about the portrait of a 19th century thoroughbred horse and its connection to the same horse’s skeleton, and a mystery about the Civil War.

3. ‘The Last Thing He Told Me,’ by Laura Dave – Set in the San Francisco Bay Area, this mystery follows a teenager searching for her missing dad with the help of her not-so-close stepmother.

4. ‘Legends & Lattes,’ by Travis Baldree – Written by a professional video game designer turned audio book narrator, this charmingly quirky and eccentric fantasy gem is about a warrior orc seeking a quieter life by opening a coffeeshop in a city where coffee is as rare as a book about warriors that is actually love and friendship, which is what this is, and so much more.

5. ‘The Creative Act,’ by Rick Rubin – Music producer Ricker Rubin presents an encouraging little book about turning the act of creation – and act he insists everyone is capable of – into a way of life, by embracing play, exploration and all the possibilities of the word “yes.”

6. ‘The Covenant of Water,’ by Abraham Verghese – The author of “Cutting the Stone” returns with a new story set in India, in 1900, this one a vast, expansive tale beginning with “little mother,” a 12-year-old girl who is married off to a widower with a young son.

7. ‘The Genius of Birds,’ by Jennifer Ackerman – The delightful original book from the author of “The Bird Way” is a deep exploration of what makes birds do the things they do, and the sometimes strange, sometimes confounding way they do them.

8. ‘Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society and the Meaning of Sex,’ by Angela Chen – Engaging and meticulously researched, “Ace” explores and explains what it means, in a world seemingly obsessed with sex and sexual identities, to be asexual, and what such a POV proves, and disproves, about attraction, sexual longing and our true identities.

9. ‘The Court of Thorns and Roses,’ by Sarah J. Maas – A “Beauty and the Beast”-inspired fantasy series exploring the extended family of the fairytale’s iconic characters.

10. ‘Don’t Feed the Clowns: Sustainable Investing for Everyday Life,’ by Dale Wannen – Petaluma author Wannen delivers an entertaining look at investment strategies that makes logical sense – and makes money too.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘The Search for a Giant Squid,’ by Amy Seto Forrester and Andy Chou Musser – This entertaining and informative nonfiction “Pick Your Path” book from Science Explorers takes readers to the bottom of the seas by several different possible paths.

2. ‘Some of These Are Snails,’ by Carter Higgins – From the author of “Big and Small and In-Between” comes an interactive picture book employing bright, whimsical collage art with simple-but-engrossing search-and-find games for kids age 1-5, answering questions like, “Can you sort by color?” and “Can you sort by shape or find the animals with eyes?”

3. ‘Dog Man: Twenty-Thousand Fleas Under the Sea,’ by Dav Pilkey – The latest in the bestselling series sees the heroic Dog Man go up against Piggy’s latest evil plot.

4. ‘The One and Only Ruby,’ by Katherine Applegate – The latest from the author of “The One and Only Bob” and “The One and Only Ivan” follows Ruby the elephant, as she prepares for Tusk Day at Wildworld Zoological Park and Sanctuary.

5. ‘The Sun and the Star,’ by Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro – From the world of Percy Jackson comes this new demigod adventure.

6. ‘Emmie & Friends: Surprisingly Sarah,’ by Terri Libenson – This engaging graphic novel offers two possible paths for Sarah, who’s wrestling with whether or not to tell her crush how she feels.

7. ‘If He Had Been With Me,’ by Laura Nowlin – A YA novel about love, loss regret and romance.

8. ‘Where’s Bluey?’ by Penguin Young Readers – Inspired by the popular Disney+ series “Bluey.”

9. ‘Good Morning World – I Love You So,’ Olivia Herrick – This “Little Book of Gratitude” board book is a tiny, delightful celebration of all the things to be grateful for every day.

10. ‘Hooky,’ by Mirian Bonastre Tur – Two twins miss the bus to magic school, and need to find a way to fake that they’ve been there.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.