HenHouse Brewing Company (www.henhousebrewing.com) has announced the long-awaited grand opening of their West County Pub, located in Fairfax at the old Iron Springs Pub & Brewery at 765 Center Blvd. From the photos I have seen, the HenHouse team did an incredible job, and I was happy to read that the kitchen will be run by Chef Lauren Garcia, formerly of Slanted Door – a well-respected San Francisco restaurant – and Tomales’ William Tell House.

According to a San Francisco Chronicle article (May 19, 2023, by Jess Lander), Chef Lauren will base the menu around cultures with an appreciation for beer and food pairings, such as German, Belgian, Korean and Japanese, while staying close to home when it comes to ingredient sourcing, establishing relationships with local farms, ranches, fisheries, and bakeries for their food, and local producers of malt and hops for their beers.

Although the Petaluma and Santa Rosa HenHouse locations both offer rotating food trucks, it is exciting to see their new location with a full kitchen. Additionally, their two-dozen taps will pour both HenHouse favorites as well as beers based on and giving tribute to historic Iron Spring’s brews.

West County Pub’s grand opening is scheduled for Friday, June 9, starting at 4 p.m., but may be invite-only, so check their social media for more details.

More Crumbl

Meanwhile, Crumbl Cookie has also announced a Marin debut with their first franchise opening in the Vintage Oaks Mall, 132 Vintage Way F11, Novato. For those not familiar, this is the Costco shopping center on the east side of the freeway, accessed by taking the Rowland Boulevard exit and driving east.

This Crumbl Cookie is owned by our same owners here in Petaluma, which means that even if you swing through the Novato location on your way home from the City, you are still supporting a local couple with close ties to Petaluma. (Co-owner Caley Berg, née Caley Johnson, graduated from Casa Grande High School.)

This is the couple’s third Crumbl location, and they have impressed corporate so much with their Petaluma and Santa Rosa locations that they are part of the development team that helps to train new branch managers as well as choose new cookie flavors.

Crumbl Cookie Novato will hold its grand opening Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27, and invite all Petalumans to stop by and say hi.

