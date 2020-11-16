Local drives help Petaluma seniors, families and a beloved bar

SAVING THE HIDEAWAY (AND OTHER LOCAL BUSINESSES)

GoFundMe Campaign offering COVID relief for beloved bar

WHAT’S HAPPENING? “I am doing this for my friend John Hankins,” writes Rick Meyer on the GoFundMe page he recently set up to help save downtown Petaluma’s iconic Hideway Bar. “I know he’s going to be mad for me for creating this, but I feel as a community of friends we should do something to help. We have all enjoyed going to the Hideaway and it would be nice if it survived this pandemic mess.” The campaign hopes to raise $5000 to assist Hankins in expenses incurred during this time of bar closures.

WHO DOES IT HELP? “The Hideaway,” says Meyer, “is a place that supplied a lot of good times for many of us, as well as John’s livelihood. He was able to briefly reopen it and when he did he followed all the rules. He supplied social distancing, Plexiglas barriers, and made sure everyone followed the county’s guidelines. Then he had to close doors again. Now, without any income for the last seven months and expenses still coming in (for example rent, utilities, taxes, permit fees, licenses along with medical and other bills) I am starting the Go Fund Me page to save the Hideaway. I have had a lot of good times at the Hideaway and would like to have more.”

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, visit the Save the Hideaway page on GoFundMe.com. Another campaign was instablished in late October, hoping to raise 2 million dollars to help struggling small business owners throughout Sonoma County. That campaign, “Save Local Sonoma County Small Businesses,” can be found on GoFundMe as well.

CHRISTMAS CHEER

Donations sought for gift card distribution in Petaluma

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Everyone at Christmas Cheer wants to express their appreciation for Petaluma’s businesses, organizations and individuals who’ve provided supplies in past years for the nonprofit’s annual Community Christmas Cheer Food and Toy program. This season, unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the volunteer organization will not be providing food boxes or toy bags to local families. Instead, recipients will be given gift cards for food, and for toys (for families with kids 12 and under). To aid in this effort, Christmas Cheer is now collecting monetary donations and for the first time in years, will have no brick-and-mortar location. Instead, donors can mail contributions to Christmas Cheer, P.O. Box 4741, Petaluma, CA, 94955, or donate to our GoFundMe page at tinyurl.com/christmascheer2020.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Christmas Cheer is a seasonal nonprofit organization helping families in Petaluma and Penngrove since 1957. The all-volunteer group holds seven monthly meetings a year to prepare for our one month of giving. Each holiday season, Christmas Cheer provides food and toys to over 700 families and seniors. All of the money donated will go toward gift cards.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Applications to receive gift cards are being taken online this year. Please tell anyone who can use the help to fill out the application at Petalumapeople.org/christmas-cheer. Applications will close on December 4th. For additional information call 707-763-9824.

CHRISTMAS CRAFTS FOR C.O.T.S.

Farmer’s Market craft booth helps homeless on November 24

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Senior artists from Vallejo Street Crafters will be displaying and selling their creations at the East Side Petaluma Farmers’ Market on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHO DOES IT HELP? All proceeds from the sale will be donated to C.O.T.S., the Committee on the Shelterless, a Petaluma-based nonprofit working to assist homeless individuals and families in our community.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The East Side Petaluma Farmer’s Market is at Lucchesi Park, 320 N McDowell Blvd.

PETALUMA PEOPLE SERVICES CENTER

1,000 Petaluma Bowls helps the hungry

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Once again, the Petaluma People Services Center is inviting the local community to participate in its “1,000 Petaluma Bowls” event, in which bowls – a universal symbol of food, nutrition and health – are painted through local “bowl painting parties,” and then auctioned off to raise money for PPSC’s many hunger-battling programs. First, between now and the auction in late November (details still being worked out), community members will be hosting “bowl painting parties” via Zoom and other online platforms. The bowls will ultimately be auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting PPSC’s nutrition and hunger-relief programs. .

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma People Services Center, now in its 44th year, works to improve the social and economic health of Petaluma through programs such as Meals on Wheels, family and individual counseling, adult and youth employment services, and more. For additional information visit PetalumaPeople.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? If you are interested in hosting a bowl painting party, call PPSC at (707) 765-8488. To see the bpwls that will be up for purchasing soon visit the 1,000 Petaluma Bowls Facebook page Facebook.com/PPSCBowls.

(Know of an upcoming benefit or fundraiser? Please send information about the needs of local groups and nonprofits. Any special requests or online donation drives can be posted in this column. Send all the Wheres and Whys (What’s happening? Who does it help? What else should we know?) to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.)