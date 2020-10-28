Local drives support aging dogs, art programs, hungry families

LILY’S LEGACY FUNDRAISER

SAVING SENIOR DOGS WEEK

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A national Senior Dog Awareness Campaign to benefit senior dogs and senior dog rescue sanctuaries in the United States, Saving Senior Dogs Week (running through Nov. 1) is presented locally by Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary, in collaboration with other senior dog rescue nonprofits throughout the U.S.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary is a 5-acre, Petaluma-based, nonprofit devoted to the care of large, senior dogs. The organization rescues and rehabilitates about 150 dogs a year, many of which are adopted into loving homes to spend the rest of their lives. Money raised during Saving Senior Digs Week will be split equally among several similar dog sanctuaries across the country.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, and to learn more about the work of senior dog sanctuaries, visit LilysLegacy.org.

M.A.S.K. (MY ART SUPPLY KIT)

Petaluma School Distric Art Docent supplies

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Petaluma City School District art docent program, assisting all Petaluma City School District elementary schools, is giving a bag of high quality art supplies to every student.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Addressing the inequities that exist among local students as far as at-home resources (both materials and living situations) Petaluma art docents would like every elementary school student in the School District to have equal access to art supplies. While during regular school, the teachers are able to stretch their budget by sharing supplies between seven elementary schools, the COVID 19 pandemic and resulting distance learning model has made that impossible.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Please write checks or send Staples or Target Gift cards to MASK-PCSD Art Docent Program Attn: Alyse Breece, PCSD Art Docent Coordinator, McDowell Elementary School, 421 South McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, 94954. Questions can be addressed to Alyse Breece 707-778-4958. Any amount will help!

PETALUMA PEOPLE SERVICES CENTER

1,000 PETALUMA BOWLS

What’s happening? Once again, the Petaluma People Services Center is inviting the local community to participate in its “1,000 Petaluma Bowls” event, in which bowls – a universal symbol of food, nutrition and health – are painted through local “bowl painting parties,” and then auctioned off to raise money for PPSC’s many hunger-battling programs. First, between now and the auction in late November (details still being worked out), community members will be hosting “bowl painting parties” via Zoom and other online platforms. The bowls will ultimately be auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting PPSC’s nutrition and hunger-relief programs. .

Who does it help? The Petaluma People Services Center, now in its 44th year, works to improve the social and economic health of Petaluma through programs such as Meals on Wheels, family and individual counseling, adult and youth employment services, and more. For additional information visit PetalumaPeople.org.

What else should we know? If you are interested in hosting a bowl painting party, call PPSC at (707) 765-8488.

(Know of an upcoming benefit or fundraiser? Please send information about the needs of local groups and nonprofits. Any special requests or online donation drives can be posted in this column. Send all the Wheres and Whys (What’s happening? Who does it help? What else should we know?) to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.)