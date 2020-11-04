Local drives supports ballet, Petaluma kids, hungry families

"DANCING IN THE MOMENT“

North Coast Ballet fundraiser

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma’s North Coast Ballet California is holding a virtual benefit performance on Saturday, November 7, beginning at 6 p.m. The Zoom-based show will feature senior members and alumni of the school, and will be available to watch through midnight on November 9. Tickets are $35. For those planning at-home “watch parties,” NCBC asks you to consider an additional $10 donation per viewer.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The purpose of North Coast Ballet California is to bring the art of dance to the Northern California region. NCBC seeks to promote dance and the experience of the arts to a wider audience, including the younger community, by offering professional performance opportunities for the creators of dance and the dancers. .

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To purchase a link/ticket to the show go to NorthCoastBallet.org.

ONLINE WINE AUCTION

Boys & Girls Club Benefit

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Join the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin for an exclusive online wine auction offering one-of-a-kind wine lots featuring Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and sparkling wines from over 55 wineries. Between Nov. 11-14, online bidding and purchasing will be open. On Nov. 12, join the fun for a Grand Reserve Auction Preview hosted by Wine Enthusiast’s Virginie Boone and Siduri’s Adam Lee. Register at bgccsc2020.ggo.bid.

WHO DOES IT HELP? All proceeds benefit the 10,000 youth served annually at 40-plus locations in Sonoma and Marin Counties, including here in Petaluma.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To attend the virtual auction preview on November 12 email hbly@bgcsonoma-marin.org. The auction closes November 23 and wines will be shipped in time for Thanksgiving.

PETALUMA PEOPLE SERVICES CENTER

1,000 PETALUMA BOWLS

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Once again, the Petaluma People Services Center is inviting the local community to participate in its “1,000 Petaluma Bowls” event, in which bowls – a universal symbol of food, nutrition and health – are painted through local “bowl painting parties,” and then auctioned off to raise money for PPSC’s many hunger-battling programs. First, between now and the auction in late November (details still being worked out), community members will be hosting “bowl painting parties” via Zoom and other online platforms. The bowls will ultimately be auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting PPSC’s nutrition and hunger-relief programs. .

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Petaluma People Services Center, now in its 44th year, works to improve the social and economic health of Petaluma through programs such as Meals on Wheels, family and individual counseling, adult and youth employment services, and more. For additional information visit PetalumaPeople.org.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? If you are interested in hosting a bowl painting party, call PPSC at (707) 765-8488.

