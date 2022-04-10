Local fermentation experts recall lessons learned while researching in war-torn countries

Several years ago, while staying with a family in Bosnia, Petaluma’s Luke Regalbuto and Maggie Levinger were taken by a group of local children on a walk through the woods, which led up to an old village site with burned out buildings. Levinger still remembers the beautiful old wooden drying rooms with lots of wooden slat racks and fire-places on the side that had been used for drying herbs.

“They told us that this was their old village that had been completely destroyed in the war,” Levinger said, referring to the devastating, three-year-long Bosnian war in the early 1990s. “You could tell when they walked away from those old, simple and beautiful drying sheds they had walked away from that style of life.”

Levinger further related that in Bosnia, the grief from the war was still palpable.

“I feel like there undoubtedly is some richness that is lost,” Levinger said, “and some level of connection and relationship to the land and the past that was severed when they had to flee their traditional village site because of war.”

Regalbuto and Levinger, who are married, now own and operate Wild West Ferments in Petaluma. The two share a love of old world culinary traditions and have traveled the world trying different kinds of traditional foods and drink. In their business, they’re using many of their fermented findings from their travels as well as the bounty from local farms for inspiration in their own unique recipes.

After selling their fermented foods seasonally for a couple of years at farmers markets they decided to expand the business. In 2015 they took over the space where the De Schmire French Restaurant had been on Bodega Avenue. They now sell to local retailers and also directly to consumers from their website wildwestferments.com.

Wild West Ferments is certified organic and partners with local farms like Live Oak Farm in Petaluma, and Little Wing Farm and Table Top Farm in Point Reyes.

So what exactly does a fermenter do?

In this case, Regalbuto and Levinger take cabbages — and other local fresh harvested ingredients — and use salt to ferment them in traditional ceramic crocks they imported from Germany. In order to keep to their commitment of organic and locally harvested ingredients, they experiment constantly with recipes, like their kimchi-inspired offerings that incorporate local turnips and radishes with a little bit of Napa cabbage.

Levinger has loved to cook since she was a little kid growing up in Marin County. In Humboldt, she and a friend ran a raw food cafe where she experimented with doing some fermented foods.

“I’ve always had a romantic nostalgia for traditional, old world ways of doing things,” Levinger said. She shares that love with Regalbuto. They met when Regalbuto moved to Humboldt from San Diego and began working in Levinger’s cafe.

The couple shares a mutual appreciation of the probiotic, gut-health and nutritional benefits of fermented foods. They also love that there is so much to discover with various fermented foods and drinks from around the world. Today, they are using it all as inspiration for their recipes and their life.

In Mexico, they especially liked some of the local fermented drinks they enjoyed there, and now make similar drinks to sell at farmers markets.

“There’s just so many cool, regional beverages down there,” Regalbuto said. They especially liked the agave drink Pulque, a pineapple drink calle Tepache and Winxatsy that is made from agave, cacao, maiz, achiote and sugar.

In 2009, Regalbuto and Levinger bought a VW van while in Amsterdam and traveled around Europe.

“When we were in Bosnia, we stumbled upon a juniper berry ferment, called smreka,” Levinger recalled. “We didn’t understand at first, because it seemed like it had to be more than what it was, but in fact it was just juniper berries.”

She couldn’t wait to make her own.

As they traveled through Eastern Europe, they saw people fermenting whole cabbages, called Kiseli Kupus.

“They cut the core out of the cabbage, pack it with salt and then layer these whole cabbages, whole peppers and whatever else they had into the crock,” Levinger said. They then used the whole fermented leaves to wrap around foods — and now Levinger is doing the same.

Levinger was also impressed by the way children were incorporated into people’s daily routine. While working on hay farms in Romania, she said kids as young as five knew the names of dozens and dozens of wild grasses, wild herbs and wild flowers that are cultivated in the hay garden.

“They know how to sharpen the scythe, make a hay fork, cure the hay and stack the hay,” she said.

Levinger and Regalbuto are parents now too and have taken a similar approach to child-rearing. Their son Lanzo loves helping out at the farmers markets and takes an active role in their garden at home. He gets to pick what kind of corn they will grow each year, plants the seeds, cares for it and enjoys the harvest.

“He has a relationship with the corn that is so beautiful,” Levinger said. “He rejoices as it grows and then we go through the process together of turning it into something that we can eat, like tortillas or popcorn. It’s a real joy to do that kind of thing with him.”

While in Europe, Levinger and Regalbuto drove through part of Ukraine and noted the same closeness to the land they saw in Bosnia, and now mourn what is being lost there as well.

“You really get the sense that it’s not just the skill, but it’s the land, the garden and all that is passed down for so many generations, the benefit of building off of the past,” Regalbuto said. “Just building soil for a garden takes so much time and investment and it is its own kind of infrastructure. It’s just heartbreaking — all of those generational homesteads and gardens and all the care and love that people surround them with, having to flee that. The whole thing is unimaginable.”

At each small house the two saw while visiting there, there was a garden.

“Gardens are peaceful places to be,” Levinger said, “and in order to cultivate land and grow a garden, peace is required. When there’s a constant threat of violence and horror and occupation it is really hard to find the resources, the time and the hope and the wherewithal within oneself that is required to put a seed in the ground.”