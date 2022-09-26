Local Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door visits after 30 months

It has been two-and-a-half-years since Jehovah’s Witnesses suspended its trademark ministry of door-to-door visits. This month, the global organization marks a near-full return to all of the in-person activities it pushed the pause on at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic: reopening long-closed Jehovah’s Witnesses houses of worship (Kingdom Halls) back in April, then restarting face-to-face witnessing and literature distribution in May.

Though in-person conventions will not resume until 2023, the recent return to door-knocking is a significant step forward for the ministry that has waited 30 months for leaders to determine it was the right time to get out into public again after an aggressively proactive effort to protect its members and the people they serve.

The move to suspend activities was remarkable as Jehovah’s Witnesses have avoided interruptions to their door-to-door efforts for over 100 years.

“We believe that the early decision to shut down all in-person activities for more than two years has saved many lives,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, in a news release distributed but the Public Information Department of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We’re now ready and eager to reconnect with our neighbors once again – person to person, face to face. It’s not the only way that we preach, but it has historically been the most effective way to deliver our message of comfort and hope.”

According to the news release, the pandemic forced Jehovah’s Witnesses to pivot to virtual meetings and conventions, conducting other aspects of their ministry through letters, phone calls and virtual Bible studies. Instead of curtailing growth, the organization says meeting attendance actually increased with the switch to virtual gatherings, with over 400,000 new members accounted for during the first two years of the pandemic.