Local opportunities to help our environment while getting outdoors

Although the coronavirus pandemic has brought many group activities to a halt, the need for volunteers to help maintain our parks and environment continues. These three Sonoma County environmental organizations have diligently followed COVID-19 safety precautions since early in the pandemic in order to continue their mission of expanding access to nature, particularly for underserved communities.

The Laguna Foundation, LandPaths and Daily Acts have various ways for people to help, including through education programs and limited in-person events. They also partner regularly with one another to address different areas and topics, from the Laguna watershed to gardening, building a network of environment-minded individuals along the way.

Below are descriptions of the volunteer work these groups host, along with information on ways to get involved. Check websites for COVID-safe policies, events and to sign up for e-newsletters with updated volunteer opportunities.

Daily Acts

Petaluma-based Daily Acts encourages civic engagement and focuses on sustainability, health and education. Their programs support the environmental health needs of vulnerable populations during recent record drought, floods and fires. Their mission statement encompasses “actions to reconnect people to self, community, and place, which helps to heal our society and planet.”

Projects include installing water-wise demonstration gardens for Coffey Park fire survivors, homeless veterans and schools; webinars on carbon gardening; wildfire home hardening and landscaping workshops; Get Out the Vote postcard writing and a Farmworkers Clinic with the La Luz Center, which serves the Latino community.

In keeping with health orders, Daily Acts’ COVID safety policy limits groups to 10 people. Senior Programs Coordinator Liz Platte-Bermeo said, “Especially during these times, people have felt pretty deep isolation. Reaching out gives community members opportunities to reconnect with one another.” These workdays “allow people to build knowledge and resources to implement conservation at their own sites, to learn by doing.”

She said collaborating makes their work better and more impactful and helps Daily Acts build relationships through media and word of mouth, making further connections.

Upcoming volunteer opportunities are in the works. These garden workdays will likely include landscape installation projects like water-wise gardens at both residential and public sites in Windsor and Petaluma.

For more information, visit dailyacts.org/upcoming-events

Laguna Foundation

Northwest Santa Rosa’s Laguna Foundation is dedicated to restoring the Laguna de Santa Rosa, the largest tributary of the Russian River. Projects have included restoration along Roseland Creek, a youth trash pickup during September’s California Coastal Cleanup, programs for online classroom educators, webinars on water-wise landscaping and on wildlife corridors and a “Hoot ‘n’ Howl Night Critters of the Laguna” virtual trivia and interactive family crafting night.

“The Laguna Foundation is collaborative by nature,” said Community Education Manager Allison Titus. “We work across the watershed on restoration, conservation and education projects with a broad spectrum of partners.” Their Community Education Program benefits from cooperation and “shares a common goal of educating and inspiring people of all ages and backgrounds to care about the environment. Working together allows for a wider range of opportunities, to better reach a diverse community,” she said.

The Laguna ACTS teen program recently received increased funding through partnering with Sonoma Ag + Open Space District. The limited, socially distanced format can be replicated in future activities like biodiversity surveys and vernal pool assessments. In October, the Laguna Foundation hosted two vernal pool stewardship days for teens to learn about and help preserve the crucial ecosystems. Grateful for the partnership with Sonoma Ag, Titus said the pandemic provides an “opportunity to envision how to better serve and grow our Laguna community.”

Alongside other online programs, the organization recently presented a virtual panel discussion in which early-career conservationists from various Sonoma County partner organizations discussed their work. They encouraged others’ interest and candidly shared the challenges of entering the field, including understanding the link between environmental and social justice issues. Struck by the robust attendance and positive feedback, Titus is considering other programs on environmental careers.