Local parks’ ’Best kept secret’

There are those who say that without the people who visit them, parks would be nothing. But what about the people who make the parks such pleasant places for those people to visit to being with?

At the heart of Petaluma’s 47 public parks, and its nearly 400 acres of trails, pathways and open spaces, are the experienced and dedicated parks maintenance workers who keep so many of those lawns mown, the trashcans empty, and the water flowing.

“I've long been telling anyone who is willing to listen that the Parks and Facilities Maintenance workers are the City's best kept secret,” says Drew Halter, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation. “While they tend to be more reclusive in nature, the incredible breadth of responsibilities they've been tasked with, and the way they have gone about the work pre-and-post pandemic, is truly remarkable.”

Petaluma currently has eight full time parks maintenance workers, including one parks foreman and one parks lead-worker, with two part time seasonal parks workers. Crews work staggered shifts in order to provide cove rage Monday through Friday, and some work half-days on Saturdays, typically seen out-and-about between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Maintenance staff are also called upon to support special event permits in parks (“Though not so much this year,” notes Halter), including Butter & Egg Days, the 4th of July, Art in the Park, Veterans Day Parade and others. Crews typically work Monday through Friday, on staggered shifts between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., with two dedicated staff workers assigned to weekends, generally (when things are operating normally, not in pandemic-mode) addressing the community pool, trash details, helping out with special events and similar tasks.

That’s a lot for any crew, but considering the Petaluma’s maintenance team is tiny compared to other cities of similar size, Halter says it’s nothing short of miraculous what this team accomplishes on a regular basis. Prior to the 2008 recession, of course, Petaluma had 14 park maintenance workers, and a few seasonal part-timers, dedicating roughly 31,000 hours of service to the city every year.

“By contrast,” he says of PEtaluma’s current eight-person-parks maintenance crew, “it represents a reduction in staffing of nearly 50% since 2007.” During that time, a number of parks and additional acreage were opened to the public. “Despite the challenge of servicing more area with far fewer people and an environment rife with the challenges of an ever-aging infrastructure,” Halter adds, “the parks crews have demonstrated a commitment to rise to the challenge and continuously strive to ensure the parks are reflective of the community they serve.”

Aside from the obvious – cutting grass, emptying garbage, tending the equipment – the crew is responsible for many tasks that Halter says the public is mostly unaware of.

“Where some cities employ gardeners, landscapers, facilities workers, or enter into minor contractor agreements for light construction, Petaluma has long relied on the myriad of skills within its Parks and Facilities Maintenance Workers to tackle the laundry list of maintenance assignments associated with an aging parks system,” Halter says. “Mowing, keeping public restrooms kept up, and servicing trash receptacles are daily assignments that are synonymous with parks maintenance work. I would add power-washing the walkway around the Lucchesi Pond to this weekly task list as well. There is so much more that goes into keeping our parks, playgrounds, trails, facilities, and open spaces safe to enjoy.”

And that’s just the beginning.

Since many of Petaluma's parks were built more than 100 years ago, with existing irrigation methods, and other more-recent parks were constructed using modern synthetic turf and irrigation technology, the crew has had to acquire a vast working knowledge of a whole century worth of maintenance and repair techniques, any or all of which might be required at any given time.

“The clay soil prevalent throughout Petaluma means that breaking pipes, leaking valves, and failing mains are unfortunately a common occurrence,” Halter allows. “This reality does not deter the crews from providing both short-and longer-term fixes when pipes do break.”

The crew regularly employs a similarly expansive array of construction and fabrication skills, from fabricating a custom metal base-plug for the City's adult softball league at Prince Park, to regularly re-welding parts of the aging pool cover roller-wheel at Cavanagh Center, to repairing and replacing the deck panels surrounding the large heritage oak tree behind the Historical Library and Museum.