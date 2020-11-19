Local Pétanque Club not shot down by COVID

Harlan Osborne

Keeping up with long-established routines has become difficult for many of us who’ve been sequestered at home and reluctant to socially engage during the coronavirus pandemic. The solitude has been particularly challenging for athletic endeavors such as team sports and fitness center members.

One exception has been the activity of the Petaluma Valley Pétanque Club, whose masked and socially distanced members continue to play their favorite game and enjoy the camaraderie that competition brings. Members come from all walks of life, ethnic groups and athletic experience, including former golfers, ping-pong and pickleball players.

Founded in 2007, the original purpose of the club was to stimulate local interest in Pétanque (peh-tonk), an internationally recognized game. Similar to bocce and lawn bowling, the sport originated in France in 1907 and has grown into the world’s most widely-played outdoor bowling game.

“It’s the most popular game that nobody’s ever heard of,” said Ed Porto, one of the club’s three founders, along with Dave Webster and Dave Brooks. “We developed the club slowly until we had about 40 members. We’ve had a slight drop off due to the virus but it’s still pretty vibrant.” Porto’s been playing the game since 1996 and is considered one of the club’s standout players. “We don’t hold tournaments, or events,” he added, in reference to adapting to the virus, “which usually include drinking wine and enjoying food together, but it’s all worked out fine.”

After two years of negotiations and proposals with the city and neighborhood groups fearful of drawing undesirable elements to the area, the Pétanque courts were installed at Oak Hill Park in 2009, to the delight of its members, predominately seniors. Most are retired or semi-retired from a wide range of occupations — family therapist, property manager, college English instructor, postal worker and chiropractor. About 30 percent are women.

Pétanque is a game of skill played with baseball-sized metal boules (balls), about a pound and a-half in weight. Teams of one to three players toss the boule, using a palm-down backhand release and both feet firmly planted, as close to the target ball, called a cochonnet, or jack, as possible. Each team includes pointers and shooters. Pointers attempt to place their boules closest to the jack while shooters, the most skilled position, try to knock opponent’s boules away from it. The team with the closest boule to the jack scores a point.

Porto is a shooter.

“I’ve been playing the game long enough I’ve learned how to shoot. It makes the game more interesting,” he said.

Pétanque is played on a variety of even and uneven surfaces — rocks, ruts, slopes and other features contribute to the challenge and strategy. The Petaluma Pétanque courts, hard and dry in summer and softer and slower when moist, are considered neither overly difficult nor too easy.

Married couples become teams to share in the fun together. Les and Kathy Stone have been playing for about seven years.

“It’s very sociable and involves a good group of players,” said Les, who keeps sharp practicing on his backyard court, or “terrain.”

“It’s a game of skill, smooth motion and delivery,” said Kathy, a retired nurse. “The first thing to learn about Pétanque is that it’s easy to learn. I generally just point. I’m not that good at shooting.”

Retired Penngrove Elementary School teacher Rob Everett was introduced to the game in 2013. He plays almost every day in Petaluma or the Valley of the Moon Pétanque Club, in Sonoma.

“I especially love that it’s a sport suitable for men and women,” said Everett. “You develop skills. You’ve got to read the dips and mounds. Since I’m a teacher I’ve wanted to introduce the game to children for a long time. It’s evenly matched and small kids do play well together. It’s played all over the world.”

Another married team, Caitlin and Albert Woodbury, have played for more than 30 years. She’s a former wine industry worker and Santa Rosa Press Democrat editorial assistant and he’s a general contractor. They’ve enjoyed the game when traveling and while they lived in France.

“Pétanque is a casual game played on any semi-flat surface. It’s nicer if it’s flat,” said Caitlin. “It’s a life sport that you don’t have to stop playing at any age. It’s a social event. My husband and I trade off, pointing and shooting, depending on who is hot that day. It’s a game of placement. We try to have fun.”

Eddy Pay, 76, is a retired San Francisco cable car grip and former KPFA radio disc jockey, who’d like to convert the seldom-used horseshoe pits at McNear Park into a Pétanque court.

“I was a ping-pong player at the senior center until I tried Pétanque. Now I’m hooked,” said Pay, a 34-year Petaluma resident. “I point and shoot. You need shooters — they’re the ones that keep the game close. Without a good shooter you won’t win. The nice thing about this game is that it’s not aggressive and we practice social distancing.”

Stuart Rabinowitsh is a semi-retired professional musician who moved from southern California to Sonoma County in 1971 to attend Sonoma State. The 68-year-old has been playing Pétanque for 12 years.

“They play right near where I live,” he said. “I bought a set of boules and that got me hooked. I’m still pretty much a pointer. You really have to work on shooting. It’s a precision thing. I play ping-pong for the cardio workout and I hike and kayak a lot. I keep as active as possible.”

Hospital fundraiser Bob Brown describes himself as a pointer.

“I’m a pointer because I don’t have the arm strength or accuracy yet,” said Brown. “Part of the delight of the game is where the Pétanque court is located. It’s challenging. I used to play golf but this takes its place for me.”

Club members plan to resume playing in tournaments when the pandemic ends, but for now they’re content competing on their grand piano shaped course atop Oak Hill Park where new members are always welcomed.

(Harlan Osborne's column “Toolin' Around Town” appears every two weeks in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. You can reach him at harlan@sonic.net)