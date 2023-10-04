Petaluma is a place of nostalgia for the singer-songwriter-executive producer known as Adam Pastel, whose budding musical career includes a song paying homage to his home town.

“Can we go back to Petaluma to the time in which we grew up,” he sings in the opening line of the pop song aptly-named “Petaluma”.

The music video features many familiar scenes: Petaluma Market, Phoenix Theater, Mystic Theatre and the rolling, golden hills outside of town, to name a few. The video was shot by Petaluma local Lucas Adelman, Pastel said.

“I wanted to shoot at places that I loved,” he said.

Pastel characterizes his music as a mix of pop, hip-hop and bedroom pop – a genre of music created in one’s bedroom away from the traditional studio setup, he explained.

Pastel, who grew up in Petaluma and went to Saint Vincent High School, wrote this song from his Washington D.C. apartment during his senior year at George Washington University.

“It was just a moment of feeling homesick, a little bit,” he said, “and missing the nostalgia of being a teenager in Petaluma, California … and the thrill of being in a small California town.”

He added that the song is more than just about Petaluma.

“It's more the idea of nostalgia and yearning for a time that was so easy and simple and you didn't have to make big life decisions,” he said.

He noted there was “controversy” around the song, with equal amounts of hate and love in the video’s comments. Regardless of what some people feel about his music, they are clearly still listening to it, so the song has done what it was designed to do.

“I’m just trying to get my name out there,” he said.

Pastel considers “Petaluma” a fun project ahead of plans for more serious endeavors.

The song came out about seven months ago, and he’s since graduated and, as of about a month ago, relocated to Los Angeles to continue building connections and making music. Currently an unsigned artist, he’s managed by Cal-A, and has crossed paths with numerous Bay Area artists who also live and work in Los Angeles.

A few months ago he released "Free Spirit,“ a soft, poppy-song about a free-flowing dream chaser that features Harlem-based rapper Skizzy Mars.

He’s most comfortable with pop, hip-hop and R&B, but he’s also not afraid to explore different genres like reggaeton, electronic music and jazz, he said. Just last week Pastel released “fall apart,” an EDM song with DJ and producer Rommii. He hopes to continue building on that momentum that comes with collaboration and creating music.

Though Pastel expects to live in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future, he hasn’t forgotten home and plans to return at an specified future date to host a pop-up to sell “Petaluma” merchandise, he said.

“Building a community in my hometown as an artist is probably one of the most important things you can do,” he said. “So now that I've checked that off and I have the support, it is going to be a beautiful thing, I think, to watch what I'm going to do next, because I have a lot planned and I have a lot of goals.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.